‘Nobody likes you’: Trump mocked after self-pitying tweets about ‘horrible’ Supreme Court decisions

Published

1 min ago

on

This Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court dealt a blow to the Trump administration’s efforts to end the Obama-era program that offers legal protections to immigrants brought to the country illegally as children. The court ruled Trump’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA).

Trump lashed out at the ruling in a series of tweets, characterizing the court’s recent “horrible & politically charged decisions” as “shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives.”

The court also handed religious conservatives a blow earlier this week, ruling that employers don’t have the right to discriminate against people based in their sexual orientation.

In a subsequent tweet, Trump rhetorically asked, “Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?”

Unsurprisingly, that sentiment sparked a tsunami of responses on Twitter.

