‘Nobody likes you’: Trump mocked after self-pitying tweets about ‘horrible’ Supreme Court decisions

This Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court dealt a blow to the Trump administration’s efforts to end the Obama-era program that offers legal protections to immigrants brought to the country illegally as children. The court ruled Trump’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump lashed out at the ruling in a series of tweets, characterizing the court’s recent “horrible & politically charged decisions” as “shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives.”

The court also handed religious conservatives a blow earlier this week, ruling that employers don’t have the right to discriminate against people based in their sexual orientation.

In a subsequent tweet, Trump rhetorically asked, “Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?”

Unsurprisingly, that sentiment sparked a tsunami of responses on Twitter.

cry about it — Zeddy (@Zeddary) June 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

nobody likes you — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

To be fair, 80% of America doesn't like you. — Ellen Hopkins (@EllenHopkinsLit) June 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe even the majority of the free world — Night Mists 🌜🌃🎭🎑🌌🎑🎭🌃🌛 (@Nitemists) June 18, 2020

I get the impression the Supreme Court likes the law. — Tyson Whelan (@tyson_whelan) June 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You're not a king. They're just doing their job href=”https://twitter.com/LPNational/status/1273636288013512704?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 18, 2020

They like the law. Then there's you. — Rich Swinton (@RicoSuaveJD) June 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

And based on polling, it's not just the Supreme Court. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 18, 2020

Well, theoretically, they "like" the US Constitution. In that you have a total disregard for it, they sometimes (in a 5-4 or 6-3 vote) take issue with that. — Dr. Rob Davidson (@DrRobDavidson) June 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s. Not. About. YOU. — Drain The Trumps 🇺🇸 (@DrainTheTrumps) June 18, 2020

I get the impression that only a narcissist would think that laws regarding the human rights of millions in the LGBTQ and immigrant communities were really just all about him. — American Times Film (@ExportedFromMI) June 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT