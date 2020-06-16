Quantcast
Connect with us

North Carolina Republican calls Black Lives Matter protesters ‘ignorant thugs’ and ‘vermin’ — and says cops should ‘shoot them’

Published

1 min ago

on

According to The Charlotte Observer, North Carolina state Rep. Larry Pittman posted an inflammatory rant against Black Lives Matter protesters on Facebook — and encouraged police officers to shoot any who resist arrest.

In the post, Pittman referred to the protesters as “ignorant thugs,” “criminals,” “domestic terrorists,” and “vermin,” who are “sponsor[ed]” by billionaire philanthropist George Soros and “bent on destroying our way of life,” and that the police should “shoot them” if they resist or attack officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also attacked his colleagues in public office as “gutless wonders … who are bowing down to Black Lives Matter,” adding, “This is war. Our people have a right to expect our leaders to be on our side, not surrender to the lawless, godless mob.”

Pittman, a Republican and a pastor who represents a district in Cabarrus County, has frequently attracted national attention for his extreme comments.

In 2011, he said in a letter to colleagues that doctors who perform abortions should be executed by public hanging. In 2012, he called Planned Parenthood “murder for hire.” In 2017, he posted on Facebook that the Civil War was “unnecessary” and Abraham Lincoln was “the same sort [of] tyrant” as Adolf Hitler. He later tried to walk this back, saying, “While both Lincoln and Hitler were obviously bad guys, what Hitler did was worse.”

Asked for comment in an email from The Observer, Pittman replied, “Sorry, I don’t do interviews.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Republican caught on hot mic complaining about Dem saying corporations get bailouts when people don’t

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey was caught on a hot microphone during a social-distancing Senate meeting attacking Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

"Let's be clear: governments always intervene in the economy. It's only been a question of who it's intervening on behalf of? Corporations, the wealthy, the privileged, or the people who make this country work? That contrast has never been clearer," said Brown. "Whenever we try to fix it, … people who have no problem intervening in the market to save corporations and the white men who run them – say, 'Oh no! We can’t have govt meddling in the economy.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Tulsa lawsuit asks court to require ‘mandatory’ face masks at potentially ‘deadly’ Trump rally

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

A lawsuit filed by attorneys in Oklahoma seeks to prevent President Donald Trump's campaign from causing a "super spreader" event by holding a rally in Tulsa later this month without proper safety precautions.

Venue management company ASM Global is named as a defendant in the lawsuit. The filing asks the court to require health measures like facial masks if the event goes forward.

"Plaintiffs seek limited relief based on Oklahoma's public nuisance laws," the complaint states. "Plaintiffs merely seek a court order requiring ASM Global to institute appropriate social distancing protocols for the June 20 event, including the mandatory use of face masks and social distancing rules for all guests and employees, as recommended by state, local, and federal authorities, and by every credible and qualified medical expert who has studied this issue. Simply put, this Court should order ASM Global to follow the same rules that any other individual or business desiring to host a mass-gathering indoor event in Tulsa County would be required to follow."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Seattle Police employee arrested after shooting motorist in road rage incident

Published

36 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

In a road rage incident that took place Saturday, a Seattle Police Department employee pulled a gun and shot at a motorist, The News Tribune reports.

According to Washington State Patrol, 30-year-old civilian employee Peter L. Garrido was arrested on Monday after shooting the victim in the abdomen.

Police say the victim pulled over to let Garrido pass, but instead Garrido pulled behind the victim, who then approached Garrido’s car.

“The suspect retrieved a handgun from the glove box and as the victim turned to walk away, the suspect fired one shot striking the victim in the abdomen,” Washington State Police said. “The suspect then fled the scene in a 2013 Mazda.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image