North Korea to cut communication lines to ‘enemy’ South: KCNA
North Korea will cut military and political communication links to “enemy” South Korea on Tuesday, state media said, after threats over activists sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets over the border.
The threats come with inter-Korean ties at a standstill, despite three summits between the North’s Kim Jong Un and the South’s President Moon Jae-in in 2018.
Pyongyang “will completely cut off and shut down the liaison line between the authorities of the North and the South, which has been maintained through the North-South joint liaison office,” as well as other communication links “from 12:00 on June 9, 2020,” the Korean Central News Agency said.
The links being cut also include “the East and West Seas communication lines” between militaries of the two sides, an inter-Korean “trial communication line” and a hotline between the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea and South Korea’s presidential Blue House, KCNA said.
Last week, the North threatened to close the liaison office with the South and threatened further steps to make Seoul “suffer.”
Kim’s powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, also threatened to scrap a military agreement signed with Seoul unless the South stopped activists from sending the leaflets.
KCNA said Tuesday that Kim Yo Jong, and another top official, Kim Yong Chol, have “stressed that the work towards the South should thoroughly turn into the one against enemy.”
Pyongyang largely cut off contact with Seoul following the collapse of a summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in Hanoi last year that left nuclear talks at a standstill.
© 2020 AFP
University of Utah sued after campus cop allegedly saved explicit photos of murder victim
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that the parents of Lauren McCluskey, a University of Utah student who was murdered on campus in 2018, are suing the school over an incident in which a campus cop allegedly kept sexually explicit photos of her.
"The photos were initially given to police after McCluskey’s ex-boyfriend, Melvin Rowland, threatened to blackmail her with them, according to a press release issued by her family on Monday," reported Olivia Messier. "McCluskey’s family initially filed a federal suit the university for $56 million in June 2019, claiming that Lauren and her friends reported her ex-boyfriend’s 'dangerous' behavior more than 20 times before he shot her and then killed himself, and that the school did nothing."
80 lawmakers demand Trump ditch any thought of resuming ‘dangerously provocative’ nuclear arms tests
"When Americans say that they want and need tests, they weren't talking about the nuclear kind."
A group of 80 Democratic federal lawmakers on Monday called on President Donald Trump to drop his reported consideration of atomic bomb nuclear testing, calling it an "awful" and "dangerously provocative" proposal that could give rise to "a new nuclear arms race."
The demand came in a letter to the president—also sent to Pentagon chief Mark Esper and Energy Secretary Dan Broulliette—led by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Rep. Bill Foster (D-Ill.).
Jared Kushner claimed police came together and solved all their injustices — and it didn’t end well
In a meeting with law enforcement Monday, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, who was tasked with solving the coronavirus crisis and establishing Middle East peace, explained that police have heard the outcry from community members, they've seen the injustices and responded by coming together to fix it.
The president met with law enforcement for a few hours Monday afternoon, which shocked observers that police brutality was able to be "fixed" in such a small amount of time.
https://twitter.com/garywhitta/status/1270101294535987206
Trump thanked Kushner, calling him his "star."