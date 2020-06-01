North Korea to reopen schools as virus fears ease
North Korea will reopen schools this month after shuttering them over the coronavirus pandemic, reports said Monday.
Pyongyang has not confirmed a single infection but has imposed strict rules, including closing its borders and putting thousands of its people into isolation.
The new school term — initially scheduled to start early April — has been repeatedly postponed, although some universities and high schools were allowed to resume classes in mid-April.
“New semesters will begin at elementary, middle and high schools nationwide from early June, and quarantine measures have been put in place for the reopening of nurseries and kindergartens,” Yonhap news agency reported, citing the North’s state radio.
“Education authorities have been asked to furnish thermometers and hand sanitizers at every gate of schools and classrooms and offices, while workers at schools and nurseries have been advised to stick to anti-virus principles,” it added.
Analysts say the North is unlikely to have avoided infections from the virus, which first emerged in neighboring China and went on to sweep the world, and that its ramshackle health system could struggle to cope with a major outbreak.
The number of coronavirus infections worldwide has risen to more than 6.1 million, with around 370,000 dead across 196 countries and territories.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
Moscow eases lockdown despite high virus caseload
Shopping malls and parks are set to reopen in Moscow on Monday as the Russian capital eases coronavirus restrictions despite having the world's third-largest caseload.
The relaxation of the confinement orders in Moscow, the epicentre of Russia's outbreak with a population of more than 12 million, comes after President Vladimir Putin announced the epidemic had passed its peak in the country.
Under lockdown since March 30, residents of Europe's most populous city were until now only allowed to leave their homes for brief trips to shop, walk dogs or travel to essential jobs with a permit.
COVID-19
Top Italian doctor’s claim virus ‘no longer exists’ sparks row
A claim by a leading Italian doctor that the new coronavirus "no longer exists" in the country sparked a furore Monday, with the government urging caution.
Italy is preparing this week for the next big step in easing a national lockdown imposed three months ago. From Wednesday, foreign tourists will be able to enter again and people will be able to move between regions.
But the government has insisted this is one of the most dangerous phases of a pandemic that has claimed 33,500 lives in the country.
It has urged people to abide by social distancing rules and wear masks to prevent the virus from spreading once again.
COVID-19
Virus buffets largest Arctic expedition in history
The multinational team on the biggest Arctic research mission ever undertaken were prepared for problems from polar bear attacks to major snowstorms or even issues with building a runway on ice.
But never did they imagine that a pandemic might sweep across the world, posing a threat to their mission.
"We have many many different scenarios, alternative plans in store," Markus Rex, who leads the MOSAIC mission, told AFP by phone on his way to Spitsbergen, the main island on the archipelago of Svalbard.
"But to have a global pandemic of this scale, that was something we did not expect... We had to develop new plans very quickly."