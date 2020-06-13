North Korea warns South to drop ‘nonsensical’ denuclearization talk
North Korea on Saturday issued another angry statement against Seoul, this time excoriating it for “nonsensical” statements on the stalled dialogue about Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons.
South Korea has been the target of a wave of angry statements recently from the North, which has accused Seoul of allowing defectors to launch leaflets critical of leader Kim Jong Un into its territory.
The latest statement was in response to a South Korean foreign ministry official reportedly saying Seoul would continue “efforts for denuclearization”, referring to the long-stalled nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea.
“It is really preposterous to hear the balderdash of south Korean authorities… who do not have either any qualification to discuss, or… poke their noses into the matters between” Pyongyang and Washington, Kwon Jong Gun, the North’s foreign affairs official in charge of negotiating with the US, said in a statement.
Kwon denounced Seoul for trying to “meddle” in the process in the statement, which was carried by North Korea’s official KCNA news agency and concluded with the warning: “It is better to stop a nonsensical talking about denuclearization.”
The broadside came a day after Pyongyang issued a stinging denunciation of the United States on the second anniversary of a landmark summit in Singapore where US President Donald Trump shook hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
It contained some of the harshest criticism Pyongyang has sent Washington’s way in recent months and cast doubts over the future of the long-deadlocked nuclear talks process.
Kwon doubled down on that position in Saturday’s statement, saying North Korea “will continue to build up our force in order to overpower the persistent threats from the United States”.
Inter-Korean ties have been at a standstill since the collapse of the second US-North summit in Hanoi in February last year, with a deadlock over the concessions Washington was willing to offer in return for Pyongyang’s denuclearisation measures.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
How ‘Karen’ went from a popular baby name to a stand-in for white entitlement
When I read about Amy Cooper, the woman in Central Park who called the police on a black birder because he’d asked her to leash her out-of-control dog, I was horrified.
But, as a sociolinguist who studies and writes about language and discrimination, I was also struck by the name given to Cooper in several headlines: “Central Park Karen.” On Twitter, the birder’s sister also referred to her as a “Karen.”
French minister slams decision to pull ‘Gone With the Wind’ from Paris cinema
The Grand Rex cinema in Paris said on Friday it had been forced to cancel a scheduled screening of the 1939 classic amid a renewed controversy over the film’s racist content, a move France's culture minister described as “incomprehensible”.
The iconic Paris cinema had programmed the Oscar-winning Civil War epic for June 23 as part of special screenings to mark French cinemas’ reopening following a lengthy coronavirus lockdown.
However, it was forced to cancel the screening after the film's distributor Warner Bros decided to pull the movie amid an anti-racism backlash that has rocked the entertainment landscape in the wake of the May 25 killing of George Floyd.
COVID-19
Airbnb reaches settlement with New York on host data
Airbnb and New York City officials announced an agreement Friday settling a long-running dispute over a municipal requirement that the home-sharing platform disclose data on hosts.
The listings data from home-sharing services enables officials to crack down on illegal short-term rentals.
Under the deal, Airbnb will provide the city with information on listings that generate five or more nights of bookings per quarter, so long as the listing offers an entire home or allows three or more guests to stay at one time.
The agreement exempts private or shared room listings with two or fewer guests, and some other bookings.