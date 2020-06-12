Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Not capable of showing empathy’: Trump aides reportedly feel ‘increasing alarm’ as his polls tank

Published

2 hours ago

on

When GOP allies of President Donald Trump appear on Fox News or right-wing talk radio programs, they typically express confidence that he will defeat former Vice President Joe Biden in November and are dismissive of recent polls that show the president trailing the presumptive Democratic Party nominee. But what Trump allies say publicly and what they say in private can be two different things. And according to an article published by ABC News this week, Trump’s campaign is seriously worried about internal polling that looks very good for Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

ABC reporters John Santucci , Katherine Faulders and Will Steakin explain:

One week ago, President Donald Trump met with advisers from his 2020 reelection campaign, who greeted him with bad news: the campaign’s internal poll numbers showed the president down in swing states — and down with key demographics of voters, including women and independents…. Top aides warned that former Vice President Joe Biden, now the presumptive Democratic nominee, was positioned to defeat the president by a significant number of electoral votes based on the campaign’s analysis.

The journalists add that according to “multiple sources familiar with the meeting,” some of Trump’s “most loyal and longest serving advisers have developed a new posture: one of increasing alarm.” And a major cause for their concern is Trump’s response to the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Some of Trump’s allies fear that the widespread outcry over Floyd’s death is advantageous for Biden.

A source described as a “loyal supporter of the president” said that when it comes to Floyd’s death, Trump is “not capable of showing empathy here.”

“Those who represent the president in media have struggled for guidance on messaging directives from the campaign,” the ABC News reporters note. “In the wake of Floyd’s death and the growing calls for police reform, some advisers have been pushing the campaign for a defined message on some Democrats pushing a defund-the-police movement, believing it could help the president gain back some lost ground from the past few weeks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Within Trump’s campaign, the article notes, there has been a lot of debate over whether White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner is helping or hurting the campaign. According to Santucci, Faulders and Steakin, “A growing chorus of Republican advisers outside and inside the White House” believe that “Kushner is alienating the president’s voter base because he is too moderate a force.”

But one of their White House sources disagreed, telling ABC News, “People are constantly trying to cause separation between Jared and the president, but they’ve been unsuccessful because the president knows Jared’s track record of success and his ability to stop bad actors from gaining influence.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr faces another blow as appeals court suggests DOJ’s intervention in Flynn case was ‘not in the public interest’

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

According to The Washington Post, a D.C. federal appeals court this Friday "appeared reluctant" to dismiss the guilty plea of President Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. The court signaled that it believes the Justice Department intervening to drop a prosecution is "not in the public interest."

"Flynn, joined by the Justice Department, had asked the appeals court to force U.S. District Court Judge Emmet G. Sullivan to quickly close the case and put a stop to Sullivan’s examination of the government’s unusual decision to drop the charges against the retired three-star general," the Post reports.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

John Bolton thinks Democrats committed ‘impeachment malpractice’ by limiting scope of Trump trial

Published

36 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

The upcoming book written by former Trump national security adviser John Bolton will argue that President Donald Trump committed even more impeachable offenses than what had been documented in House impeachment hearings last year.

A press release issued by publisher Simon & Schuster for Bolton's upcoming book, due to be released later this month, reveals that Bolton believes "the House committed impeachment malpractice by keeping their prosecution focused narrowly on Ukraine when Trump's Ukraine-like transgressions existed across the full range of his foreign policy."

The press release also claims that the Bolton book "documents exactly what those [transgressions] were, and attempts by him and others in the administration to raise alarms about them."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Hispanic girl screams in fear as racist child aggressively bullies her and her grandmother

Published

43 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

A boy wearing a Pokemon T-shirt verbally and physically abused a Hispanic family during an outing at an Albuquerque duck pond.

The woman who recorded the video said a white boy around 10 years old approached her and her granddaughter and called them "corona" and then tried to grab her phone when she started recording video, reported KRQE-TV.

“What, are you going to come up to me and hit me?” the woman says as the boy tries to grab her phone. "You don't try to take my phone away from me. You don't know me."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image