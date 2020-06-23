Not worth impeaching AG William Barr? America’s shattered democracy can’t afford not to

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski blasted President Donald Trump for acting like an "idiot" and setting a horrible example during the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Morning Joe" co-host said the president had neglected his duties throughout the public health crisis and needlessly politicized safety measures that can be easily taken by anyone to help prevent the virus from spreading.

"Since this president didn't respond to this pandemic and that is clearly logged in the history books for all Americans to see and hear and read for years to come," Brzezinski said, "now you have a president who is actively working against the health of the American people in his words and in his actions. He won't wear a mask, he makes fun of people who wear masks, he makes sure his staff makes fun of people who wear masks. Masks can keep this virus from spreading. The president won't wear one and makes fun of people who wear them, and actually sets an example that you actually should not wear a mask, when it's the one thing that could actually keep this from spreading because we are so unprepared for this."