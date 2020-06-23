Quantcast
Connect with us

Not worth impeaching AG William Barr? America’s shattered democracy can’t afford not to

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

Aboard a Trump Train that is hurtling out of control toward its inevitable fate — and which in June 2020 feels more like Agatha Christie’s Orient Express with its warped passenger list of muddled motives and evil intent — the mysterious midnight ouster of Manhattan’s U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman reads as the ultimate “Whydunnit?”Everybody knows WHO wielded the ax late Friday night in a botched, messy political hit job that took nearly 24 hours to complete. That would be Attorney General William Barr, who’s taken on the role of “President Trump’s Roy Cohn” and over-the-top defender with such a…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Congressman schools pro-Trump megachurch pastors who claimed their new technology kills ‘99.9% of COVID’ virus

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

A Democratic Congressman tried to educate the heads of a Phoenix megachurch where President Donald Trump will be appearing Tuesday after they announced they installed new technology created by some of their congregants that supposedly kills “99.9%” of the novel coronavirus within 10 minutes by ionizing the air.

“We’ve installed Clean Air EXP,” Dream City Church’s Chief Operations Officer Brendon Zastrow says in the video below. “We have a local Arizona company. It was a technology developed by some members of our church. And we’ve installed these units. And it kills 99.9% of COVID within 10 minutes.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump is flailing wildly — and that’s why he is going to lose: conservative

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis said that Donald Trump's attacks on Joe Biden are falling flat and that the president is flailing and headed for a loss in November.

According to Lewis -- who left the Republican Party due to the president's antics -- the former vice president isn't giving Trump an easy target to hit as evidenced by his speech at the disastrous rally in Tulsa before a small crowd over the weekend.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump acting like an ‘idiot’ and ‘actively working against the health of the American people’: MSNBC’s Mika

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski blasted President Donald Trump for acting like an "idiot" and setting a horrible example during the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Morning Joe" co-host said the president had neglected his duties throughout the public health crisis and needlessly politicized safety measures that can be easily taken by anyone to help prevent the virus from spreading.

"Since this president didn't respond to this pandemic and that is clearly logged in the history books for all Americans to see and hear and read for years to come," Brzezinski said, "now you have a president who is actively working against the health of the American people in his words and in his actions. He won't wear a mask, he makes fun of people who wear masks, he makes sure his staff makes fun of people who wear masks. Masks can keep this virus from spreading. The president won't wear one and makes fun of people who wear them, and actually sets an example that you actually should not wear a mask, when it's the one thing that could actually keep this from spreading because we are so unprepared for this."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image