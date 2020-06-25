Notorious Republican lobbyist Jack Abramoff is headed back to jail after another lobbying scandal. This time, however, it isn’t for swindling people out of their retirement, it’s for a lobbying scandal around a cryptocurrency, Bloomberg News reported.

Abramoff agreed to plead guilty, facing only five years in prison. Given his advanced age and lack of a violent crime, he may even be shoved off on house arrest like other white-collar criminals in the era of COVID-19. He spent just 43 months in prison the last time he was sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a Native American lobbying scandal with SunCruz Casinos.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sued Abramoff outside of the case, saying that he was part of a fraudulent offer to sell “digital asset securities by NAC Foundation LLV, a company that was in early-stage development of a blockchain-based digital token called AML BitCoin,” Bloomberg reported.

The founder of NAC Foundation, Rowland Marcus Andrade, is pleading not guilty for related charges, U.S. Attorney David Anderson said.

