Quantcast
Connect with us

Notorious Republican lobbyist Jack Abramoff is headed back to jail

Published

2 hours ago

on

Notorious Republican lobbyist Jack Abramoff is headed back to jail after another lobbying scandal. This time, however, it isn’t for swindling people out of their retirement, it’s for a lobbying scandal around a cryptocurrency, Bloomberg News reported.

Abramoff agreed to plead guilty, facing only five years in prison. Given his advanced age and lack of a violent crime, he may even be shoved off on house arrest like other white-collar criminals in the era of COVID-19. He spent just 43 months in prison the last time he was sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a Native American lobbying scandal with SunCruz Casinos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sued Abramoff outside of the case, saying that he was part of a fraudulent offer to sell “digital asset securities by NAC Foundation LLV, a company that was in early-stage development of a blockchain-based digital token called AML BitCoin,” Bloomberg reported.

The founder of NAC Foundation, Rowland Marcus Andrade, is pleading not guilty for related charges, U.S. Attorney David Anderson said.

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Congress may pass another stimulus bill. Here’s what that means for you

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

With unemployment continuing to rise, President Donald Trump told a reporter at the White House that he plans on supporting another stimulus bill.
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Bunker Boy’ Trump still believes he can win in 2020 using his old school J. Edgar Hoover tricks

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Donald Trump is convinced he's the second coming of Richard Nixon. We'll leave aside the psychoanalysis of why someone might be so eager to present himself as heir to one of the greatest villains in American history, but Trump hasn't been subtle about his belief that he can replicate Nixon's 1968 electoral victory by triggering the same animus against civil rights activists and leftist protesters that Nixon successfully exploited back then, but with even less subtlety. (And Nixon wasn't exactly subtle.) Trump even routinely echoes the "law and order" language of the Nixon campaign, even while gleefully flaunting his own criminality and corruption, lest there be any doubt that "law and order" is simply coded language for racism and reactionary impulses.
Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kellyanne Conway attacks Asian-American journalist

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway has reversed her position on the term "Kung Flu" — from "highly offensive" to an acceptable way for President Donald Trump to do the "incredibly important" job of not letting China off the hook — after the racist phrase drew cheers at back-to-back campaign rallies.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image