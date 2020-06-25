Notorious Republican lobbyist Jack Abramoff is headed back to jail after another lobbying scandal. This time, however, it isn’t for swindling people out of their retirement, it’s for a lobbying scandal around a cryptocurrency, Bloomberg News reported.
Abramoff agreed to plead guilty, facing only five years in prison. Given his advanced age and lack of a violent crime, he may even be shoved off on house arrest like other white-collar criminals in the era of COVID-19. He spent just 43 months in prison the last time he was sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a Native American lobbying scandal with SunCruz Casinos.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sued Abramoff outside of the case, saying that he was part of a fraudulent offer to sell “digital asset securities by NAC Foundation LLV, a company that was in early-stage development of a blockchain-based digital token called AML BitCoin,” Bloomberg reported.
The founder of NAC Foundation, Rowland Marcus Andrade, is pleading not guilty for related charges, U.S. Attorney David Anderson said.
Read the full report.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.