NYC protesters defy curfew — with a profane message for Mayor Bill de Blasio

Protesters in New York City continued to march after 8 p.m. on Tuesday — in open defiance of a curfew order from Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Jan Ransom, who covers courts and jails for The New York Times, posted video of protesters chanting, “f*ck your curfew.”

Wonder what protesters think about @NYCMayor’s 8 pm curfew? Just listen. pic.twitter.com/8H38XNGfQt — Jan Ransom (@Jan_Ransom) June 2, 2020

Here are other videos she posted from the scene.

Lots of police pulling up as curfew has arrived pic.twitter.com/zODWI8HwS0 — Jan Ransom (@Jan_Ransom) June 3, 2020

Police have arrived. Lots of paddy wagons. pic.twitter.com/vlItcTdFUX — Jan Ransom (@Jan_Ransom) June 3, 2020

Thousands marching through Lower Manhattan to the beat of drums and blaring horns. pic.twitter.com/Tf542Rk6Uz — Jan Ransom (@Jan_Ransom) June 2, 2020