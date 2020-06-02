NYC protesters defy curfew — with a profane message for Mayor Bill de Blasio
Protesters in New York City continued to march after 8 p.m. on Tuesday — in open defiance of a curfew order from Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Jan Ransom, who covers courts and jails for The New York Times, posted video of protesters chanting, “f*ck your curfew.”
Wonder what protesters think about @NYCMayor’s 8 pm curfew?
Just listen. pic.twitter.com/8H38XNGfQt
— Jan Ransom (@Jan_Ransom) June 2, 2020
Here are other videos she posted from the scene.
Lots of police pulling up as curfew has arrived pic.twitter.com/zODWI8HwS0
— Jan Ransom (@Jan_Ransom) June 3, 2020
Police have arrived. Lots of paddy wagons. pic.twitter.com/vlItcTdFUX
— Jan Ransom (@Jan_Ransom) June 3, 2020
Thousands marching through Lower Manhattan to the beat of drums and blaring horns. pic.twitter.com/Tf542Rk6Uz
— Jan Ransom (@Jan_Ransom) June 2, 2020