NYT calls for ‘new faces’ and ‘new ideas’ while backing two progressives challenging incumbent Democrats

Progressive challengers against two incumbents in Congress received the backing of The New York Times in an editorial published online on Friday evening.

“At a time when millions of voices are calling out for peaceful change, New Yorkers can make an immediate difference with this year’s primary elections,” the editorial board wrote. “The nation badly needs new faces, new energy, new talent and new ideas.”

The newspaper suggested retiring Rep. Yvette Clark (D-NY) in the state’s ninth congressional district.

“For nearly 14 years, Congresswoman Yvette Clarke has represented this large, vibrant area of Brooklyn. In 2018, we supported Adem Bunkeddeko, a talented challenger with ambitious plans for affordable housing who is back for a second try,” the newspaper noted.

“But once again, Mr. Bunkeddeko represents the best chance at getting a more vibrant voice for the district. Mr. Bunkeddeko, 32, grew up in Queens and is focused on securing federal dollars for public and affordable housing. He also wants to create a federal program that would help moderate- and lower-income New Yorkers become homeowners, exactly the vision needed in the district and in Congress,” the newspaper explained. “As he put it, housing needs were ‘a five-alarm fire’ even before the job losses of the coronavirus pandemic.”

“His life story is inspiring. Mr. Bunkeddeko is the son of refugees from Uganda who has earned an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School. He has experience in government working for the Empire State Development Corporation, the state entity that helps drive economic investment into New York. He deserves the support of voters in the Ninth District,” the newspaper explained.

The paper also took a stand against Rep. Eliot Engel in the state’s sixteenth congressional district.

“The current representative — Eliot Engel — has been in Congress since 1989, and his connections to the district seem to have frayed,” The Times explained. “He was criticized for not returning home even as the coronavirus raged through communities he represents, particularly New Rochelle. When he did return for this race, he was caught on a hot mic pushing for a chance to speak during a protest rally, saying, ‘If I didn’t have a primary, I wouldn’t care.’”

His main challenger is Jamaal Bowman, an educator for more than 20 years and a fierce advocate for public schools. Mr. Bowman helped found a public middle school in the Bronx, the Cornerstone Academy for Social Action, and promises to work for all of the district, including sections he says have been neglected during Mr. Engel’s time in Congress,” the newspaper explained. “Mr. Bowman says he wants to see the United States adopt a kind of Marshall Plan for climate change, jobs, housing and education. ‘We need political imagination,’ he said. In a district that needs new energy, Mr. Bowman will bring it.”

The newspaper did not back a challenge to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from the right.