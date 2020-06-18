Quantcast
Connect with us

NYT editorial board warns Trump’s policies are ‘exporting’ coronavirus to other countries

Published

5 mins ago

on

On Thursday, The New York Times editorial board warned that President Donald Trump’s policies are not only letting coronavirus spread in America, but “exporting” it abroad.

“The United States, with the largest number of coronavirus cases in the world, is now consciously spreading the pandemic beyond its borders by continuing to deport thousands of immigrants, many infected with the coronavirus, to poor countries ill equipped to cope with the disease,” wrote the board.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Trump and his senior policy adviser, Stephen Miller, have long shown themselves impervious to criticism of the effectiveness and morality of their hard-line policies,” continued the board. “Yet in this pandemic, mass deportations are not only cruel but also dangerous to public health abroad and at home. Dangerous because seeding and fanning the pandemic in any country, let alone those suffering from corruption and poverty, will only prolong the health crisis and worsen the conditions that led to mass migration from El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia, Honduras, Haiti and Mexico.”

The administration has continued to pursue its goal of curbing immigration and deporting migrants with little regard for its impact on public health. In one recent example, immigration courts were ordered to take down bilingual posters instructing people on preventing the spread of disease.

“Guatemala offers an illustration of the problem today,” wrote the board. “In late April, its government reported that nearly a fifth of the country’s coronavirus cases were linked to deportees from the United States. On one flight of what is known as ICE Air, the deportation fleet run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, 71 of 76 deportees tested positive for the coronavirus. When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention went to Guatemala to check on the claim, 12 deportees selected at random all tested positive.”

In response to these alarming numbers, the board wrote, Guatemala briefly suspended deportation flights, and one Guatemalan health official called the United States the “Wuhan of the Americas.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

NYT editorial board warns Trump’s policies are ‘exporting’ coronavirus to other countries

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

On Thursday, The New York Times editorial board warned that President Donald Trump's policies are not only letting coronavirus spread in America, but "exporting" it abroad.

"The United States, with the largest number of coronavirus cases in the world, is now consciously spreading the pandemic beyond its borders by continuing to deport thousands of immigrants, many infected with the coronavirus, to poor countries ill equipped to cope with the disease," wrote the board.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump ‘meltdown’ expected after Fox News poll shows him losing by double digits

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

Fox News released a new poll on Thursday showing President Donald Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by double digits in the 2020 presidential election.

In May, Fox News found Biden leading by 8 percentage points, 48% to 40%.

That lead expanded in the last month with the poll now finding Biden leading by 12 percentage points, 50% to 38%.

On the president's favorite social media platform, commentators predicted Trump would lash out at Fox News for broadcasting the results of a poll showing Trump losing.

Here's some of what people were saying.

https://twitter.com/denisewu/status/1273739339000774656

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Schwarzenegger backs Gavin Newsom’s mask order — and says anyone who doesn’t is ‘an absolute moron’

Published

38 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

On Thursday, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger came out in favor of Gov. Gavin Newsom's order requiring masks in public — and said anyone trying to politicize the issue "is an absolute moron who can't read."

This is 100% the right move. This will help us beat this terrible virus. The science is unanimous - if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely. It’s not a political issue. Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can’t read. https://t.co/N0FmCwDU5w

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image