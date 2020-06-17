NYT’s Tom Friedman slams Trump’s ‘flat-out stupid’ gambit to make his supporters ignore coronavirus safety

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” New York Times writer Tom Friedman laid into President Donald Trump for his attempts to politicize coronavirus safety measures.
“The fact that the president won’t do the easy stuff, the known stuff, is positively devilish,” Friedman told anchor Wolf Blitzer. “I heard you quote his White House spokesman as saying, masks are recommended at the White House but they’re not required. You really want to ask her, are brains recommended and not required? What are you people possibly thinking?”
“By the way, Wolf, how does this work for Trump? Because the average person actually isn’t that stupid,” said Friedman. “They’re not going to go to the restaurant. They’re not going to go to work. They’re not going to go to a rally if they think they’ll get sick or transfer the virus to someone who is vulnerable. Most people will not do that. So the economy won’t even come back the way Trump hopes. It is just flat-out stupid.”
“Why do you think, Tom, the president is so set on moving forward with this potentially very dangerous campaign rally in Tulsa?” asked Blitzer.
“It is literally beyond me, Wolf,” said Friedman. “He thinks that this will somehow appeal to his base by defying the supposed liberal consensus that you should wear a mask and social distance and prevent super spreader events. There is nothing liberal about this. Mother Nature is not interested in liberal or conservative. She has no clue where the border is between Oklahoma or Texas.”
Watch below:
Former lawyer to President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, revealed to Washington Post White House reporter that he would have gone after Bolton had he complained about the Ukraine conspiracy theory that got Trump impeached.
Bolton never raised any concerns about the Ukraine conspiracy to Giuliani, Josh Dawsey was told.
"What am I going to do? Beat him up? Is he that much of a p*ssy?" Giuliani reportedly said. "Maybe I would have pulled his mustache."
Giuliani went on to attack Bolton for never addressing it with Giuliani, who doesn't have a White House government clearance and doesn't serve in the intelligence service in any capacity. Still, Giuliani seemed to feel it was inappropriate not to address Bolton's concerns with the Trump lawyer.
President Donald Trump's campaign is out with an ad attacking Vice President Joe Biden on China. But after national security adviser John Bolton came out with excerpts of his latest book, Trump's message on China might be faltering.
In a new ad, the Republican-run Lincoln Project made a video of all of Trump's failures when he went up against China. "They can't wait," the ad begins, talking about Trump trying to go up against them.
"They know who Donald Trump is: weak, corrupt, ridiculed," the ad says. "China beats him every time. No matter what he says China's got his number. Trump even begged China's leader Xi Jinping to help in the reelection -- like a dog."
Many Republican strategists breathed a sigh of relief recently when Rep. Steve King of Iowa lost a primary battle to Iowa State Sen. Randy Feenstra, who will be running against a Democrat in the general election. But in Georgia, House Republicans have a major worry: a fear that extremist Marjorie Taylor Greene will defeat neurosurgeon John Cowan in a primary and end up running against Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in her district.