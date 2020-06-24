Quantcast
Oakland Schools Police Department abolished unanimously

The George Floyd Resolution to Eliminate the Oakland Schools Police Department passes the school board unanimously in a Wednesday vote.

Board president Jody London reportedly said that the district is conducting negotiations with police unions, which “will result in new roles to cultivate a positive culture and climate,” said reporter Ashley McBride.

“What’s about to go down in the safety plan is really safety around the mental health of students and racial and implicit bias,” said board director Roseann Torres, explaining it was just a first step to a new public safety plan.

Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell noted that having police in schools is ultimately part of a much larger issue.

“If we’re going to make progress, it’s not enough to merely remove the symptom. We have to transform the underlying conditions in the school system,” said Johnson-Trammell, according to McBride’s tweets.

See the thread here.


