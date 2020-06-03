Officer resigns after accusing Oklahoma police dept of preventing him from taking a knee with protesters

After being told he wasn’t allowed to take a knee with protesters in Oklahoma over the weekend, a police officer resigned from the force, KOCO reports.
The officer, who is not identified by name in the report, posted a video that went viral where he explains his actions. According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was needed to guard jail inmates during a protest. The officer says he was told he couldn’t protest outright.
“I turned in my badge, and now I’m out here,” the man can be heard saying in the video.
“Y’all told me I couldn’t take a knee,” he said. “So today, I’m going to take a knee.”
The Sheriff’s Office said there’s a way officers can participate in protests.
“Take the day off,” said Mark Myers of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.
Watch ABC13’s report on the story below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.