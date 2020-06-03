Officer resigns after accusing Oklahoma police dept of preventing him from taking a knee with protesters

After being told he wasn’t allowed to take a knee with protesters in Oklahoma over the weekend, a police officer resigned from the force, KOCO reports.

The officer, who is not identified by name in the report, posted a video that went viral where he explains his actions. According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was needed to guard jail inmates during a protest. The officer says he was told he couldn’t protest outright.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I turned in my badge, and now I’m out here,” the man can be heard saying in the video.

“Y’all told me I couldn’t take a knee,” he said. “So today, I’m going to take a knee.”

The Sheriff’s Office said there’s a way officers can participate in protests.

“Take the day off,” said Mark Myers of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Watch ABC13’s report on the story below: