Officer who killed Rayshard Brooks will be charged with felony murder and aggravated assault: Fulton County DA

On Wednesday, the district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia announced he would be bringing charges against Garrett Rolfe, the police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after a lengthy dispute in a Wendy’s parking lot, on 11 counts including felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Explaining his decision, DA Paul Howard said he had taken into consideration a number of facts in the case, including Brooks’ calm demeanor and the extended interaction before the scene turned violent, and concluded that although Brooks resisted and stole a Taser, the officers should not have reasonably believed Brooks was a lethal threat at the moment deadly force was used against him. “Mr. Brooks didn’t pose a serious threat of death or serious injury at the time of his death.”

Howard said that Brosnan, who allegedly stood on Brooks as he lay dying and begging for help, will testify against his partner Rolfe as a witness of the state. He will also be charged with aggravated assault.

Howard also said that his office would be issuing arrest warrants today.