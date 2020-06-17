Quantcast
Officer who killed Rayshard Brooks will be charged with felony murder and aggravated assault: Fulton County DA

On Wednesday, the district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia announced he would be bringing charges against Garrett Rolfe, the police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after a lengthy dispute in a Wendy’s parking lot, on 11 counts including felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Explaining his decision, DA Paul Howard said he had taken into consideration a number of facts in the case, including Brooks’ calm demeanor and the extended interaction before the scene turned violent, and concluded that although Brooks resisted and stole a Taser, the officers should not have reasonably believed Brooks was a lethal threat at the moment deadly force was used against him. “Mr. Brooks didn’t pose a serious threat of death or serious injury at the time of his death.”

Howard said that Brosnan, who allegedly stood on Brooks as he lay dying and begging for help, will testify against his partner Rolfe as a witness of the state. He will also be charged with aggravated assault.

Howard also said that his office would be issuing arrest warrants today.


In the age of coronavirus, Republican politics can kill you

June 17, 2020

I don’t mean to belabor the obvious, but the president’s political instincts are rather stale. The price of gas, the ups and downs of the Dow, the unemployment rate, and the US economy generally—these are the indicators Donald Trump turns to in order to determine how he’s doing politically and gauge the likelihood of getting reelected.

Indeed, the economy is so important that he was willing to do pretty much anything to prevent the markets and the electorate from knowing more than he wanted them to know about Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, which will have killed by week’s end 120,000 people and has unemployed more than 44 million others. By the time the markets and the electorate fully understood the danger, but before the pandemic had even peaked, the president had already begun champing for a return to normal, as if normal were possible in the absence of a vaccine, as if an economy based on consumer demand can recover when consumer demand has all but collapsed.

China’s Xi told Trump he was building concentration camps for Muslims — and Trump thought it was a great idea: report

June 17, 2020

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal published an excerpt from ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton's new book discussing Trump's approach to China — and one of Bolton's allegations is that Trump approved of China's crackdown on the mostly-Muslim Uighur population.

"Beijing’s repression of its Uighur citizens also proceeded apace," wrote Bolton. "Trump asked me at the 2018 White House Christmas dinner why we were considering sanctioning China over its treatment of the Uighurs, a largely Muslim people who live primarily in China’s northwest Xinjiang Province."

