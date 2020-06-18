Quantcast
Oklahoma's JC Watts reveals how Trump could've prevented embarrassments like a Juneteenth Tulsa rally

17 mins ago

On Thursday, The New York Times quoted former Sooners quarterback and Rep. J. C. Watts (R-OK), the first Black Republican to be elected south of the Mason-Dixon line since the Reconstruction era, who argued that President Donald Trump is suffering politically for lack of elevating Black people to positions of decision making and advice in his campaign.

In particular, Watts argued, Trump’s initial decision to hold his Tulsa rally on Juneteenth — which he revised after widespread criticism — need never have happened.

“They’re stinging from it, they’re reeling from it,” said Watts, referring to the community in Oklahoma. “Juneteenth was on the schedule before any rally was. People are reeling from it.”

He added that he now questions “if there’s any African-Americans in the White House that’s high enough that has a seat at the table,” and said, “It would have been helpful for one of them to say to him, ‘Mr. President, Juneteenth is to the black community what the Emancipation Proclamation is to Abraham Lincoln.’”

Even though Trump moved the date of the rally, it remains on the site of the 1921 Tulsa race riot, which massacred and destroyed a community that had been known as “Black Wall Street.” He has expressed no remorse for his original mistake, suggesting it was a good thing because “I made Juneteenth very famous.”


John Bolton has become the least popular man in Washington — from both sides

8 mins ago

June 18, 2020

Both sides of the aisle are raging over former national security adviser John Bolton.

A Politico report cited members from the Republican and Democratic Parties that are standing against Bolton as his new book, The Room Where it Happened, is released.

As bombshells drop from his tell-all, Republicans are lining up to defend President Donald Trump against the right-wing, war-hawk who once served as a commentator on Fox News.

Bolton is “somebody who thought he was being hired to be the commander-in-chief, and he wasn’t,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND).

Trump complains that ramp at West Point was like an 'ice skating rink'

56 mins ago

June 18, 2020

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, President Donald Trump went out of his way, unprompted, to defend himself for struggling to walk down a ramp after the commencement address at West Point, a moment that led to widespread mockery and speculation about his physical health.

"So I’m going to go real easy. So I did. And then the last 10 feet I ran down," said Trump. "They always stop it just before I ran, they always stop it. So, I spent three hours between speeches and saluting people and they end up, all they talked about is ramp … If you would have seen this ramp, it was like an ice skating rink. So I’m the only one that can happen."

