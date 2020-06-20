‘On no planet does that make sense’: ex-SDNY Preet Bharara rips Barr’s letter firing his successor

Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara slammed a letter AG Bill Barr wrote to his successor announcing that President Donald Trump had fired him.

“Many things about this Barr letter,” Bharara wrote on Twitter.

He noted that it requires Geoffrey Berman to “vacate today” and “it retreats from bizarre appointment” of the New Jersey U.S. Attorney to lead by that office and SDNY.

“Bizarrely suggests as a point in Barr’s favor that there was going to be an amicable swap between heads of SEC and SDNY. On no planet does that make sense given their respective qualifications,” Bharara wrote.