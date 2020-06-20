Quantcast
‘On no planet does that make sense’: ex-SDNY Preet Bharara rips Barr’s letter firing his successor

Published

2 hours ago

on

Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara slammed a letter AG Bill Barr wrote to his successor announcing that President Donald Trump had fired him.

“Many things about this Barr letter,” Bharara wrote on Twitter.

He noted that it requires Geoffrey Berman to “vacate today” and “it retreats from bizarre appointment” of the New Jersey U.S. Attorney to lead by that office and SDNY.

“Bizarrely suggests as a point in Barr’s favor that there was going to be an amicable swap between heads of SEC and SDNY. On no planet does that make sense given their respective qualifications,” Bharara wrote.


‘Berman is still the US Attorney for SDNY’: Legal experts conclude Trump screwed up firing with statement to the press

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

The bizarre saga over who is in control of the DOJ's Southern District of New York continued on Saturday.

On Friday evening, the Department of Justice put out a statement claiming that U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman would be stepping down from leading the SDNY.

But the office put out a statement later Friday evening saying that was not true and denying he had resigned.

Trump ripped for denying he fired US attorney: ‘He really is dumber than a bag of rocks’

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Saturday complicated his legal standing by denying that he had fired Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

Barr wrote in a publicly released letter to Berman that, "I have asked the president to remove you as of today, and he has done so."

Trump, shortly afterwards, said, "I'm not involved."

Prett Bharara, who was the SDNY U.S. attorney prior to Berman, noted on Twitter how Trump had screwed up his legal authority with his statement.

Trump denies responsibility for firing SDNY’s Berman despite Barr letter: ‘I wasn’t involved’

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

The president of the United States on Saturday disputed his own Attorney General's account of the controversial firing of a top federal prosecutor.

On Saturday, Attorney General Bill Barr said that Trump had fired Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

"Unfortunately, with your statement last night, you have chosen public spectacle over public service. Because you have declared that you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the president to remove you as of today, and he has done so," Barr wrote in a publicly released letter.

