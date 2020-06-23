Quantcast
On the ground in Wisconsin: Trump’s team goes door-to-door while Democrats stay virtual amid the coronavirus

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Craig Black likes to refer to himself as a "born-again Republican," a man who was "liberal for a long time" but finally saw the political light a few years back.He converted in time to become a fervent supporter of President Donald Trump, a devotion that included celebrating the reelection-seeking Republican's 74th birthday recently by knocking on doors for the Trump campaign in suburban Milwaukee."This is a crucial election. It's about our freedoms and our liberties, and that's why I'm volunteering any spare time I get," said Black, a 73-year-old pharmacy driver and retired n…

2020 Election

Trump realizes campaign manager has been running ‘Nigerian prince scam’ on him: report

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, executive editor Jonathan Last mocked Donald Trump for allowing himself to be bilked by campaign manager Brad Parscale, saying the president is being taken for a ride to the tune of millions of dollars by a man who has found the perfect mark.

As Last notes, the realization that Parscale is running a disastrous campaign that is headed for a loss in November seems to have finally hit Trump on Saturday night if the video of a dispirited president walking back to the White House after the disastrous Tulsa rally is any indication.

2020 Election

University of Michigan backs out of October presidential debate, citing coronavirus

DETROIT — Citing coronavirus-related safety issues, the University of Michigan has opted out of the presidential debate it was scheduled to hold Oct. 15, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the decision.The university was wary of bringing together so many people — candidates, staff, media and the viewing public — during the pandemic, said the sources, who requested anonymity.UM spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said he didn't "have any information to share at this time" about the move to step away from the debate between President Donald Trump and presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden on...

2020 Election

