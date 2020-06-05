One of Maine’s biggest newspapers calls for Trump to resign on the day he visits their state

President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to Maine on Friday — and when he does, he’ll be greeted by one of the state’s top newspapers calling for his resignation.

The Portland Press-Herald on Friday published an editorial demanding the president’s resignation over his botched handling of the COVID-19 crisis and the civil unrest that arose in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

“You have never been a good president, but today your shortcomings are unleashing historic levels of suffering on the American people,” the editors write. “Your slow response to the coronavirus pandemic has spun a manageable crisis into the worst public health emergency since 1918… And in the face of the worst civic unrest since 1968, with millions of Americans in the streets protesting systemic racism, you fan the flames.”

The editors did give the president credit for one thing: That he didn’t subject the nation to a prime time address on race relations and police brutality that would have only made matters worse.

“You correctly concluded that you have nothing to say that would make the situation better,” they write. “When what’s called for is compassion, clear vision and a commitment to lead, you are out of ammo.”

The editorial concludes that America needs for the “healing to begin,” and says that can only start if the president “resigns now.”