One of Trump’s favorite attacks is now dead in the water after COVID-19 leaves him ‘backed into a corner’: CNN host

In a video segment posted this Friday, CNN’s John Avlon gives his take on why President Trump is using the word “socialism” a lot less these days.
According to Avlon, for the last year one of President Trump’s favorite attacks against his opponents was to label them as proponents of socialism. But, Avlon says, the S-word has “disappeared from Trump’s vocabulary in recent months.”
What changed?
“Joe Biden beat Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary, and attacking Biden as a ‘radical left-wing socialist’ just doesn’t pass the swing district’s smell test,” Avlon said. “The approval of nearly $3 trillion in COVID-19-related relief under Team Trump’s watch has added additional headwinds.”
The aid and bailouts passed during Trump’s tenure have already surpassed the bailouts issued during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama presidencies combined, Avlon says. “So, maybe the socialist hit isn’t the right fit for the times.”
“But none of this means that Trump’s essential strategy of negative partisanship is going to change,” Avlon continued. “He’s just going to pivot to different targets.”
Watch the full video below:
