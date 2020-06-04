Organizers decided they won’t socially distance at Trump’s July 4th Celebration in South Dakota

President Donald Trump intends to hold a July 4th celebration in South Dakota next month, and organizers have decided that they won’t enforce social distancing rules, the Associated Press reported.

“There will be no better place to celebrate our independence,” Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) said. “We are excited that President Trump will be joining us for this event.”

There are currently over 1,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 86 are currently being hospitalized. Aside from the spike in cases as the result of a meatpacking plant, South Dakota has remained largely steady, according to the Health Department.

South Dakota’s “Back to Normal Plan” tells citizens to “continue to practice physical distancing, as appropriate.” They also encourage remote learning at schools.