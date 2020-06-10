Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Orwellian doublespeak’: CNN’s Anderson Cooper blasts Kayleigh McEnany’s defense of Trump’s conspiracy of Buffalo protester

Published

2 mins ago

on

On CNN Wednesday, anchor Anderson Cooper laid into White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for her defense of President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory about the Buffalo protester hospitalized by police.

“Here’s the conspiracy theory which the president tweeted out to nearly 81 million followers. Quote, ‘Buffalo protester shoved by police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away from appearing to scan police equipment in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a setup?’ The whole notion that the president is tweeting about came from a Russian-born alleged ‘reporter’ on a fledgling right wing network who also has written for the Kremlin propaganda network Sputnik. You can’t make this up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kayleigh McEnany was asked about it today right out of the gate today,” said Cuomo, playing a clip in which she said Trump “has a right to ask those questions” and said it is “not a baseless conspiracy theory.”

“Actually it is,” said Cooper. “He said he was a member of the group of Antifa, which is the driving force behind the protests, but it is not. He said he was a provocateur, and there was no evidence he was. He was using a super secret device. This man who was 75 could barely turn on his own phone, and why would someone need a tracking device to see them around him? And he claims that he faked his fall.”

Cooper played another clip of McEnany saying Trump is just “standing back and saying we need to ask questions before we destroy lives and convict people in the court of public opinion.”

“Okay, that is such doublespeak. It is Orwellian,” said Cooper. “He was just asking questions. But before we defame somebody, and convict them in the court of public opinion, we need to find out facts. He sent out a tweet defaming this man, convicting him in the court of public opinion to 81 million of his followers. This is a 75-year-old guy protesting for a lot of his life. It is a whole range of issues. And that, what Kayleigh McEnany said there … the president wasn’t pushing a conspiracy theory, wasn’t speaking without the facts and wasn’t speaking badly about a man bleeding from the ears after falling.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Go back to whatever (expletive) Asian country you belong’: California woman loses it with jogger for exercising in local park

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

A Torrance, California woman was running up and down the stairs in a park when an elderly woman came up to her to yell that she was monopolizing the stairs.

"We don't play games here anymore," the older woman says in the video. "Next time you ever talk to me like that you're going to get your ass kicked by my family. They're going to f*ck you up!"

The video doesn't show the previous discussion between the two women before the older woman chases after her and starts yelling.

"What did I do?" the woman with the camera asks.

"They're going to F*ck you up!" the older woman yells again.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Silly, sad, and desperate’: CNN’s Avlon blasts Trump’s ‘pathetic’ attempt to threaten the network for bad polls

Published

45 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

On CNN's "OutFront" Wednesday, fact-checker John Avlon slammed President Donald Trump for his legal letter to CNN demanding an apology for reporting on a poll showing him losing to former Vice President Joe Biden.

"Have you ever seen a campaign demand a retraction or an apology over a poll?" asked host Erin Burnett.

"No, absolutely not, and certainly not a president," said Avlon. "Because it is absurd on its face. It's silly, it's sad, it's desperate, and it is not a little pathetic, but it is consistent with the president's impulse. February 2017, he tweeted out any negative polls you see are fake news.' And this is his impulse, he rails against data he doesn't like, and his subservient staff is trying to please the boss. It's pathetic."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Governors decide they don’t care about spike in coronavirus cases — reopening will continue

Published

56 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is rebooting his campaign to hold major rallies beginning on Juneteenth and he'll visit the states of Florida, Arizona and North Carolina, among others. The problem, however, is that many of the states are having an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Arizona, in particular, has seen a dramatic increase in coronavirus cases, though it could be attributed to the state actually testing, when before it was difficult to get a test. Texas, where Trump is headed to a fundraiser Wednesday, had its worst week of hospitalizations and an increase in cases.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image