Oscars postponed by two months due to pandemic
The 93rd Oscars have been postponed by eight weeks to April 25 after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered movie theaters and wreaked havoc on Hollywood’s release calendar, the Academy said Monday.
With many studio blockbusters and indie arthouse movies forced to push back their release dates until theaters reopen, the cut-off date for Oscar-eligible films has also been extended from December 31, 2020 to February 28, 2021.
“Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone’s control,” said Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson in a statement.
The movie industry’s biggest night was originally scheduled for February 28, 2021.
No decision has yet been taken on whether it will remain a live, star-studded ceremony, or shift to a “virtual” presentation.
Most US movie theaters remain closed, with fears of a second wave of COVID-19 cases growing.
The Academy — seen as the apex body of the Hollywood film industry — had already eased some eligibility rules in April, allowing movies that skip the big screen and appear on streaming platforms to contend for Oscars this year.
Monday’s move was prompted by concerns that a field consisting only of films released in 2020 would not be as broad or competitive as in previous years.
The Academy Awards have been postponed before — after Los Angeles flooded in 1938, Martin Luther King Jr’s assassination in 1968 and the shooting of President Ronald Reagan in 1981 — but never by more than a week.
The Academy’s long-delayed Museum of Motion Pictures, previously scheduled to open in Los Angeles this December, will now open on April 30, 2021.
“For over a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us during the darkest of times. They certainly have this year,” said Monday’s statement.
It added: “This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark an historic moment, gathering movie fans around the world to unite through cinema.”
The Oscars are the grand finale of a movie award season starting in earnest with the Golden Globes in early January.
Other film award shows are widely expected to announce similar delays in the wake of the Academy’s move.
Meanwhile, television’s Primetime Emmys ceremony is still scheduled to take place in September, with discussions over format ongoing.
The Television Academy said Monday its Creative Arts Emmys — dozens of technical awards, usually handed out the weekend before the main Emmys — will be replaced with a “virtual event.”
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump’s ‘increasingly strange and delusional’ tweets reflect the rising turmoil in his ‘inner life’: op-ed
Writing in The Guardian this Monday, Francine Prose contends that over the past few weeks, "the increasingly strange, intentionally provocative, inappropriate and frankly delusional tweets and pronouncements" coming from President Trump's Twitter account "have once again caused us to reflect on the president’s inner life."
Prose points to the 75-year-old protester Martin Gugino who was shoved to the ground by Buffalo police officers -- who Trump attempted to smear as an "antifa" foot soldier. "Does the courtly, somewhat hesitant Gugino really look to anyone like a dangerous thug?" Prose asks. "How could someone have watched that video and floated the idea that the attack on Gugino, still hospitalized with a brain injury, 'could be a set-up?'"
Breaking Banner
GOP lawmaker with COVID-19 tries to explain why he wasn’t wearing a mask on the House floor
On Monday, Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) announced he learned last week that he and members of his family tested positive for what he termed the "Wuhan virus" — assuring everyone he was out of danger and recovering, but complaining that he wasn't able to taste bacon.
CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju proceeded to ask Rice why, a few weeks before his diagnosis on May 28, he had taken to the House floor without wearing a mask — and he tried to defend himself by claiming he had followed all of the other recommended guidelines.
Breaking Banner
Trump: If COVID-19 testing stops — the US won’t have coronavirus cases anymore
President Donald Trump came up with his latest idea for how to reduce cases of the coronavirus in the United States: stop testing.
Speaking at a roundtable on "Fighting for America’s Seniors" on Monday, Trump remarked, “If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any.”
https://twitter.com/jeffmason1/status/1272601404780285954
Vice President Mike Pence echoed the sentiment, according to the press pool report.
The tactic is similar to what China did earlier in the year where they ceased reporting cases of COVID-19 as well as fatalities of the virus.