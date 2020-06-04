Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Outrageous and criminal behavior’: Internet blows up at graphic video of Buffalo Police pushing over an elderly man

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, footage emerged of police in Buffalo, New York pushing an elderly man to the ground, and refusing to help him as he lay bleeding profusely from a head injury.

The footage triggered immediate outrage on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Protester bled from his ear after being shoved by police — cops say he ‘tripped’

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

SHocking video from Buffalo, New York was posted online on Thursday after a large group of police confronted a lone protester -- and then violently shoved him.

"Shortly after Buffalo’s curfew started, city police and State Police swept through the area of Niagara Square directly in front of City Hall to clear the area where a protest was finishing. An unidentified, older man was hit shoved by two officers in the line. The man lost his balance and fell to the pavement, audibly hitting his head with blood running out from under his head," WBFO-TV reports.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump aides are compiling candidates to replace Mark Esper if Trump decides to fire him: report

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

On Thursday, Politico reported that although Defense Secretary Mark Esper's job appears safe for now, aides to President Donald Trump are compiling a list of potential nominees to replace him if the president changes his mind and decides to fire him.

"An administration official and two people close to the White House say staffers in recent days have pulled together a list of possible candidates for Defense secretary if Trump does choose to fire Esper," reported Lara Seligman, Daniel Lippman, and Meridith McGraw. "At the top of that list is Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, who was Esper’s No. 2 before taking the Army job last summer, the people said. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), an outspoken Trump ally who has previously been considered for the position, is also in the mix, according to one of the people."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio ripped by NYT for failing to protecting New Yorkers from the NYPD

Published

54 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

As protesters in New York City demonstrate against the killing of George Floyd, police in the city have resorted to heavy-handed tactics to try to restore order.

They’re dragging people out one by one. It looks like a mosh pit in there. To be clear this was a peaceful protest that cops surrounded and charged at 8 pm on the dot pic.twitter.com/f3lvrT2dlK

— Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) June 5, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image