Quantcast
Connect with us

PAC linking Trump to white supremacists gets big check — from the chairman of Pentagon’s innovation board: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

The chairman of the US Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Advisory Board make a large contribution to a liberal Super PAC, New York Times correspondent Ken Vogel reported Friday.

Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, donated $750,000 to Future Forward USA Action, according to FEC reports.

As Vogel noted, the group produced an ad linking Trump to white supremacist and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Jacksonville Sheriff sued to block the arrests of peaceful protesters during Trump’s RNC speech: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

Worries about a draconian police response during President Donald Trump's 2020 RNC convention speech in Florida resulted in a new lawsuit, The Florida Times-Union reported Friday.

"The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s arrests on May 31, the first Sunday of protests, were illegal, violent and unconstitutional, a new federal lawsuit argues. The lawsuit, filed Friday by four of the protesters arrested that day, points to a mountain of video evidence to say officers indiscriminately arrested people for unlawful assembly or resisting without violence without any evidence that the protesters were actually breaking the law," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

PAC linking Trump to white supremacists gets big check — from the chairman of Pentagon’s innovation board: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

The chairman of the US Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Advisory Board make a large contribution to a liberal Super PAC, New York Times correspondent Ken Vogel reported Friday.

Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, donated $750,000 to Future Forward USA Action, according to FEC reports.

As Vogel noted, the group produced an ad linking Trump to white supremacist and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

NEW: Ex-@Google chief ERIC SCHMIDT (who chairs the @DeptofDefense's @InnovationBoard) donated $750k last month to the new Dem super PAC @futureforwardUS.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Don Trump Jr. ridiculed for ‘sad and weird’ suck-up interview with his dad

Published

13 hours ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

In a column for the Daily Beast, author Molly Jong-Fast expressed both disgust and sadness over Donald Trump Jr's Thursday night sycophantic interview with his dad to drive up interest in his "Triggered" YouTube video, calling it a "sad" attempt to get his father to love him.

With a subhead stating, "Watching Donald Trump Jr. interview Donald Trump Sr. was crazy, and f*cked up, but mostly it was sad," Jong-Fast said the namesake son of the president "seemed alarmingly excited to 'get' his dad.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image