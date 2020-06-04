Quantcast
Connect with us

Pakistan couple arrested for allegedly murdering seven-year-old maid

Published

1 min ago

on

A Pakistan couple have been arrested for allegedly murdering their seven-year-old maid after she was blamed for letting a pet bird escape, police said, the latest case of violence against child domestic workers in the country.

Hassan Siddiqui and his wife employed Zohra Bibi at their home in a middle-class suburb of Rawalpindi, near the capital Islamabad, to care for their son of a similar same age.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The poor girl was subjected to torture by Siddiqui and his wife who accused her of freeing one of the four pet Macao parrots,” investigating officer Mukhtar Ahmad told AFP on Thursday.

“Siddiqui kicked her in the lower abdomen which proved fatal.”

Some 8.5 million people — including many children — are employed as domestic workers in Pakistan, according to the International Labour Organization.

Theoretically it is illegal to employ anyone under the age of 15, but it remains common practice.

Zohra was taken to hospital by the couple on Sunday, but died the following day. The incident was reported to the police by staff at the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The young girl’s body was handed over to her parents, who live in Muzaffargarh, near the city of Multan, more than 500 kilometres (300 miles) away from where she was working.

Human rights minister Shireen Mazari confirmed the arrests in a tweet and said the ministry was in touch with police.

“Violence and physical torture against children will not be tolerated and all those involved in such incidents will be dealt with,” city police chief Muhammad Ahsan Younus added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Domestic workers frequently face exploitation, violence and sexual abuse, with Pakistan’s patriarchal and rigid social-class structure leaving them without a voice.

Children are particularly vulnerable, and Bibi’s case is the latest in a growing number of incidents involving minors.

ADVERTISEMENT

In December 2018, the rising number of abuse cases led the provincial legislature in Punjab to set regulations for the employment of domestic workers, which theoretically grants them rights such as sick leave and holidays.

© 2020 AFP


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Meghan McCain’s not even in NYC — she reportedly went to Virginia to be with her guns

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Meghan McCain got hilariously fact-checked by a neighbor after calling her Manhattan neighborhood a "war zone," but it turns out she's not even in New York City.

The co-host of "The View" has reportedly gone to Virginia because, sources told Page 6, she wants guns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading

COVID-19

Record virus deaths in Brazil, Mexico spur defense efforts

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Brazil and Mexico reported record daily coronavirus death tolls as governments in Latin America battled to fortify defenses against the accelerating pandemic with fresh lockdown orders and curfews.

European nations are emerging from months of devastation with some borders re-opening, but South and Central America have become the new hotspots in a crisis that has claimed at least 385,000 lives worldwide.

 

AFP / ADEK BERRY Indonesian fire fighters spray disinfectant at a business center on the last day of the lockdown amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Jakarta

Mexico on Wednesday announced more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time, while Brazil reported a record 1,349 daily deaths.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The science is clear: Trump bungled the pandemic response

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Let us pretend, for the sake of argument, that all of the other terrible things that Donald Trump has done during his presidency never happened: the persecution of immigrants and handouts to the wealthy, the destruction of our environment, his attacks on free speech rights and endless scandals. Even if one could look the other way on all of that and more, the unavoidable reality remains that Trump's mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic — completely on its own and without regard to any other policy issue — has been serious enough to justify deeming his administration to be an abject, unforgivable failure.
Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image