Palestinians rally against Trump Mideast plan
Thousands of Palestinians on Monday demonstrated against US President Donald Trump’s plan for the Middle East that includes Israel’s annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank.
The protest in Jericho, in the south of the Jordan Valley, came in response to a call by Fatah, the party of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, AFP reporters said.
It was the largest rally of its kind since Trump in January unveiled his controversial plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace, which gives Israel a green light to annex West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to announce as soon as July 1 his strategy to implement Trump’s plan.
The Palestinians have rejected the plan and have been trying to rally international support against it.
“If Israel annexes there won’t be any land left for a Palestinian state,” said protester Mohammed Ishloon, 47, who came to the demonstration from the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp outside Jericho.
“We will not let Israel steal our lands,” added demonstrator Kamal Said.
– ‘Not for sale’ –
Israel’s annexation plan envisions the creation of a Palestinian state, but on reduced territory and without meeting the key Palestinian demand of having its capital in east Jerusalem.
Protesters in Jericho held up signs that said “Palestine is not for sale” and “No Palestinian state without the Jordan Valley”.
The UN’s special Middle East envoy, Nickolay Mladenov, joined the protest and criticized Israel’s US-backed annexation plan, saying it could “kill” peace and Palestinian statehood.
“The UN believes annexation is against international law,” Mladenov said.
“If it happens it might kill the very idea that peace and statehood for the Palestinian people can be achieved through negotiations,” he added.
Mladenov urged the Palestinians to oppose the Israeli plan by peaceful means.
“People of Palestine do not despair… do not stray away from the path of non-violence,” Mladenov said.
“You’re not renting a home, this is your home. Do not lose sight of the goal of a free Palestinian state… next to Israel,” he added.
The West Bank, which Israel occupied in 1967, is home to 450,000 Israeli settlers and 2.7 million Palestinians.
Israel controls all access to the territory where Abbas’s government is based.
Jordan, which has a peace treaty with Israel, has warned if could review its ties with the Jewish state if it goes with annexation and other Arab countries have voiced opposition to the plan.
European Union countries have also voiced concern over any unilateral move by Israel to annex occupied Palestinian territory.
On Monday, Chinese, Russian, European Union and Japanese diplomats also took part in the protest, AFP reporters said.
Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat told AFP that a “large international coalition” including Arab, African and European countries back the Palestinians against Israel’s annexation plan.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump has made nearly $1 million from the government — and counting
Washington Post investigative reporter David Fahrenthold has been slowly working his way through reports of just how much President Donald Trump's companies are making off of the U.S. government. Thus far, he's been able to confirm at least $970,000, but those estimations don't include many funds that have gone unreported by the U.S. Secret Service.
Tweeting Monday, Fahrenthold said he's still trying to answer one fundamental question: "How much money has the federal government paid to Donald Trump's companies since Trump took office?"
He just submitted two new Freedom of Information Act requests to see how much came out of May and June of this month.
Breaking Banner
Arizonans waiting in 104 degree heat for over 5 hours to get COVID-19 tests before Trump arrival: NBC News reporter
Coronavirus cases have climbed past 52,500 in Arizona, giving the state its highest hospitalization rate for the virus since April. In the midst of the ongoing health crisis, NBC News reporter Vaughn Hillyard told his own story about trying to get tested for the virus in the state -- a test he's seeking out after reporting amongst the massive crowds of protesters.
"Yesterday & today, all the time slots for CVS testing sites within 30 miles of me are full. There are no walk-ins for COVID tests at CVS," Hillyard wrote on Twitter, adding that CVS requires one to be a resident of the state they're getting tested in. Hillyard apparently lives in D.C.
Breaking Banner
Arizona megachurch claims Trump event will be safe because their air purification system kills ‘99.9 percent’ of COVID-19
A megachurch pastor hosting a President Donald Trump rally this week in Arizona says he has installed an air purification system that he claims will kill the coronavirus.
Dream City Church Pastor Luke Barnett and chief financial officer Brendan Zastrow announced in a promotional video that Clean Air Exp had developed a product that would eliminate nearly all traces of the virus from the air, reported TMZ.
"We have a local Arizona company with technology developed by some members of our church," Zastrow said. "We've installed these units, and it kills 99.9 percent of COVID within 10 minutes from independent testing."