Panamanian boxing legend Roberto Duran hospitalized with COVID-19
Panamanian Roberto “Hands of Stone” Duran, six-time boxing world champion, was hospitalized in non-life-threatening condition Thursday with the novel coronavirus, his children said on the same day that Panama hit a new record of daily cases.
“Test results have just arrived for my dad, and they confirm he is positive for COVID-19,” the legendary fighter’s son Robin Duran said on Instagram.
“Thank God for now he doesn’t have symptoms beyond a cold. He is not in intensive care nor on a respirator, just under observation,” he added.
Robin Duran had posted hours before that the 69-year-old had been hospitalized as a precaution for a “respiratory virus,” which turned out to be COVID-19.
“We just spoke to the doctor who told us that his lungs are fine and there are no indications of severe (illness),” Robin Duran said. “We continue to have faith that everything will be ok.”
Duran boxed 119 fights between the ages of 16 and 50 — with 103 wins and 16 losses. He was knocked out four times, but did the same to his opponents 70 times, earning him the “Hands of Stone” nickname.
Duran is a national hero in Panama as one of the country’s most famous athletes along with former New York Yankees baseball player Mariano Rivera, former Olympic long-jump champion Irving Saladino and former soccer players the late Rommel Fernandez and Julio Dely Valdes.
Without freedom to touch, blind migrants disoriented in virus-hit South Africa
Sheets of braille were scattered around Jetro Gonese as he sat hunched over his mattress in a dilapidated building in downtown Johannesburg, punching away at the keys of his special typewriter.
Sightless since childhood, 60-year-old Gonese, a Zimbabwean immigrant in South Africa, has been confined to the tiny room he shares with another visually-impaired man since the start of an anti-coronavirus lockdown in March.
In a new world where people must keep their distance and avoid contact with surfaces, the blind have found themselves deprived of their compass.
"Touch is what we call the queen sense," Gonese explained.
WATCH: Jon Stewart returns to ‘The Daily Show’ to discuss the alternate reality inhabited by Republicans
Comedian Jon Stewart returned to "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central on Thursday to discuss the state of America under President Donald Trump.
Stewart argued that America had not allowed "regular order" when discussing statues honoring Confederate generals who seceded from America to preserve the institution of slavery.
"The plaque on the statue is not history, it doesn't say, 'This motherf*cker thought that he should fight a war to ensure he could have slaves on his plantation,'" Stewart noted.
Stewart also offered his thoughts on the politicization of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he likened to people refusing to evacuate for a hurricane.
GOP Leader blasted by CNN anchor for doing nothing as Trump lets Americans die: ‘You haven’t said a thing’
On CNN Thursday, late-night host Chris Cuomo tore into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for his refusal to condemn President Donald Trump's conduct on coronavirus — or even his racist use of the term "kung flu."
"Here is ranking Republican McCarthy, request to a no-brainer question," said Cuomo. "Here is his response to a question about whether or not it is good for a president to call COVID 'kung flu.'"
"Do you think that is the most pressing issue you have about the coronavirus?" said McCarthy in the clip, saying the question was "appalling" but not answering it.