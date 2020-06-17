Pandemic response foreshadows our collective challenge to survive climate crisis
Tucked away on an inside page of the Star Tribune last week was a short story noting that global surface temperatures in May were 1.13 degrees above average, topping the previous record for that month set in 2016. Also noted was that for the 12 months just concluded, global temperatures were 1.3 degrees above average, matching the warmest 12-month period ever, set between October 2015 and 2016.It’s possible if the coronavirus pandemic had never happened and if George Floyd were still walking the streets of Minneapolis, this latest earth-is-heating-up story would have gained more prominent medi…
2020 Election
Trump knows he’s losing his grip on his base
It was pretty stunning to see NASCAR — an emblem of Donald Trump’s core support — decide to ban the Confederate flag from all events and properties.This story originally appeared at Michelangelo Signorile's Substack Newsletter.
It shouldn’t be stunning, of course, because the flag is a symbol of white supremacy. But Trump world has embraced it for years, because, well, they embrace white supremacists. The action came days after the only black NASCAR driver, Bubba Wallace, wore a t-shirt that read “I Can’t Breathe” and “Black Lives Matter” and a NASCAR official, Kirk Price, who is black, took a knee during the national anthem.
Breaking Banner
How Obama is really the one responsible for this week’s big Supreme Court victory
In a piece in Gen, I write about how, ultimately, President Obama — and the work at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission during his administration — paved the way for the massive and stunning Supreme Court win on LGBTQ equality, in which the court ruled that gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people are protected from employment discrimination under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
Breaking Banner
What the disturbing parallels between ‘twisted’ Trump and Nixon tell us about the 2020 campaign
History often repeats itself. Just as the vast majority of civil rights and anti-Vietnam War protesters of the 1960s were peaceful, the majority of “Justice for George Floyd” protestors have been peaceful. But President Donald Trump, not unlike Richard Nixon in 1968, is using civil unrest to attack protestors in general and is aggressively campaigning on a law-and-order message.
The question, journalist Ed Pilkington asks in an article for The Guardian this week, is whether or not that type of message will work for Trump in November the way it worked for Nixon 52 years ago when he defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hubert Humphrey.