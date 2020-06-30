‘Paranoid’ Trump roasted for posting ‘evil’ ‘propaganda’ meme that’s ‘straight up fascism’
President Donald Trump once again is under fire, this time after posting an old, dark meme that’s appeared on literally hundreds of web pages on social media sites like Twitter and Reddit
Oddly, it’s not the first time Trump has posted this meme. He did so the day the House impeached him.
The text reads: “In reality they’re not after me they’re after you. I’m just in the way.”
It’s also another Trump tie to neo-Nazis and white supremacists – unless it’s just a coincidence the meme has exactly 14 words, a common dog whistle to those abhorrent groups.
The image itself is being called “evil,” and Trump “paranoid” for posting it – which he did a half hour before the only event on his schedule today: a 3:30 PM intelligence briefing.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2020
Ah I see we’ve switch to the “let’s just go full evil empire” portion of the campaign.
“Is there another, more sinister picture we can use?”
“No, this is def the one.” https://t.co/b73R0mTAKL
— Shawn DePasquale (@shawnwrites) June 30, 2020
40 years from now, this will be in a text book as an example of Propaganda. https://t.co/GjhAcog7YK
— luke ≧◡≦ (@letheUK) June 30, 2020
“if you don’t vote for me, the other side (who are also US citizens) will get you” …basically.
This is like a poster for a low budget college-made 1970s horror movie. Your immature, unprofessional and unpolished fear mongering propaganda has Joseph Goebbels laughing at you from the grave.
Covfefe, you Big Stable Genius. https://t.co/QeeCtwdlpQ
— Patrick Fontes (@georgefontes14) June 30, 2020ADVERTISEMENT
The president changed his duty of chief citizen to chief fear mongerer, & to be frank it’s just really sad man. https://t.co/fAgcl0SnnT pic.twitter.com/tCnvoFZFTC
— jabrils (@jabrils_) June 30, 2020
BREAKING: As his downward spiral continues, Trump is now literally begging for the #25thAmendment https://t.co/QW2oInLhrI
— The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) June 30, 2020
Except, of course, if the Russians are offering money. https://t.co/xbli9IQB4N
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 30, 2020
Umm, no. We’re after *you*.
That includes the military family members who are furious that you haven’t lifted a finger to protest Putin’s bounties. https://t.co/lXFOkcIfh5
— Dick Polman (@DickPolman1) June 30, 2020
You are mentally unfit.
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 30, 2020
What kind of two bit, wannabe, fake POS “president” puts out something moronic thing like this. JFC @senatemajldr Even you must be embarrassed by this level of imbecility. Get rid of this fool. FFS. https://t.co/FflNE9VGae
— Wisdom Of Democracy Defeating Fascism 🥀 (@dnahealthnut) June 30, 2020
That’s all you got?
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) June 30, 2020
You let Russia pay the Taliban to kill American service members and then rewarded them with a seat at the G7. https://t.co/8iSgV3uXZ6
— Kyle Whitmire (@WarOnDumb) June 30, 2020
Reminder that Trump is a fascist and that this is straight up fascism https://t.co/gIVFpjTnM4
— Daniel Gilmore (@gilmored85) June 30, 2020
No, it’s you we’re after. See you November 3rd. 👋👋 https://t.co/magd4Fx9PY
— The Real Reed Galvin (@reedgalen) June 30, 2020
Ultra-cringe
— David Pakman (@dpakman) June 30, 2020
