Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Paranoid’ Trump roasted for posting ‘evil’ ‘propaganda’ meme that’s ‘straight up fascism’

Published

7 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump once again is under fire, this time after posting an old, dark meme that’s appeared on literally hundreds of web pages on social media sites like Twitter and Reddit

Oddly, it’s not the first time Trump has posted this meme. He did so the day the House impeached him.

The text reads: “In reality they’re not after me they’re after you. I’m just in the way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s also another Trump tie to neo-Nazis and white supremacists – unless it’s just a coincidence the meme has exactly 14 words, a common dog whistle to those abhorrent groups.

The image itself is being called “evil,” and Trump “paranoid” for posting it – which he did a half hour before the only event on his schedule today: a 3:30 PM intelligence briefing.

(Click for full image.)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Man gets hit over the head with a bottle during brawl over social distancing

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

A video is circulating showing a Saturday night brawl that broke out at an Arkansas bar that witnesses say was sparked over a dispute about social distancing, KARK reports.

A police report filed after the incident says the woman seen wearing a mask in the video warned two other patrons about sitting too close to her. An employee of the bar says the woman was apparently purposely coughing on other customers. A man who can be seen in the video wearing a 'USA' T-shirt apparently antagonized the woman by moving even closer to her, which escalated the situation.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Utah protests were peaceful until pro-cop protesters showed up — then someone got shot

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

The Black Lives Matter protests in Provo, Utah was peaceful until a group of pro-police protesters showed up as a counter-protest.

According to KJZZ, cited a Twitter video showing a white SUV stopped by protesters at an intersection. It was then that at least one shot was fired.

"A large group of people were gathered along Center Street to protest police brutality when another group protesting for police showed up in the area," said KJZZ.

"Officials said a driver in his 60s was shot and taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. He has non-life-threatening injuries, according to police," the report said.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s self-serving lie about loving ‘the troops’ unravels amid his silence over Russian bounty scandal

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

It's safe to say that few things have obsessed Donald Trump more than his outrage at professional athletes who have chosen to kneel during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality. Particularly in the fall of 2017 — while he was still smarting from the national outrage at his description of the white supremacists who rioted in Charlottesville as "very fine people" — Trump went on a rampage against the NFL kneelers, trying to position his racist response as patriotism and love for U.S. troops.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image