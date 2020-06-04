Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Party of Lincoln is dead, dead, dead’: Ex-House Republican lawyer says it’s time to give up on ‘hopeless’ GOP

Published

27 mins ago

on

Former House Republican Congressional Committee Investigative Counsel Sophia Nelson this week published a scathing column about her former party in which she encouraged Americans to simply give up hope that it will ever properly serve as a check on President Donald Trump.

In her latest Daily Beast column, Nelson called the GOP “hopeless” and declared that “the party of Lincoln is dead, dead, dead” after so many of its members stayed silent in the wake of Trump’s widely panned photo-op stunt at St. John’s Church in Washington D.C.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Nelson went so far as to say that GOP senators shouldn’t be forgiven even if they start properly attacking Trump right now.

“Republican senators cannot redeem themselves,” she wrote. “That ship sailed during the impeachment trial, when Republican senators blocked witnesses… The Party of Lincoln is long gone. It is dead. It was murdered by Donald Trump and a cadre of Republican members of Congress, governors, and surrogates across the land.”

Nelson then says that Trump’s loss in the 2020 election will likely lead to a “civil war” inside the party.

“There will be a fight for the soul of a new party,” she predicted. “And if the people who form the new party are as tone-deaf and clueless as the old ones on issues of race and gender equity, then nothing will be new.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

California cop shoots through his own windshield to kill suspect on his knees — after mistaking his hammer for a gun

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

A police shooting in the California city of Vallejo has a community on edge, according to a report from NBC Bay Area.

Sean Monterrosa, 22, was kneeling when a Vallejo police officer shot and killed him. The shooting happened while police were trying to stop looters from invading a local Walmart.

"This individual appeared to be running toward the black sedan, but suddenly stopped, taking a kneeling position, and placing his hands above his waist, revealing what appeared to be the butt of a handgun," Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said.

But Monterrosa was carrying a hammer, not a gun.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Party of Lincoln is dead, dead, dead’: Ex-House Republican lawyer says it’s time to give up on ‘hopeless’ GOP

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Former House Republican Congressional Committee Investigative Counsel Sophia Nelson this week published a scathing column about her former party in which she encouraged Americans to simply give up hope that it will ever properly serve as a check on President Donald Trump.

In her latest Daily Beast column, Nelson called the GOP "hopeless" and declared that "the party of Lincoln is dead, dead, dead" after so many of its members stayed silent in the wake of Trump's widely panned photo-op stunt at St. John's Church in Washington D.C.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Pulitzer-winning historian issues dark warning about Trump’s GOP

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum fears President Donald Trump and his Republican allies might complete their authoritarian transformation by stealing November's election.

Applebaum appeared Thursday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to discuss her latest column for The Atlantic, where she warns that Republicans have been complicit in Trump gathering authoritarian powers over democratic institutions -- and they may soon finalize that process.

"What would come next?" Applebaum said. "In a lot of liberalizing countries or countries that cease to be democracies, what comes next is the attempt to steal an election, and what I hope all Americans will be focused on over the next several months is will Trump and will the Republican Party collaborate in an attempt to steal this election?"

Continue Reading
 
 