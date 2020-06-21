Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Pathetic’ and ‘a flop’: Presidential historian says it is clear Trump ‘lost his mojo’

Published

1 min ago

on

Presidential historian Tim Naftali told CNN that if President Donald Trump’s campaign was trying to hit the reset button with the Tulsa, Oklahoma rally on Saturday, it certainly failed.

“The campaign not only assumed that it would fill a 19,000-seat auditorium, but that they would fill an overflow area,” he explained. “In fact, they were so confident that they would fill the overflow area, that Air Force One took a little ride over it, so they could look at the gathering numbers of supporters. I believe it was on Air Force One that they decided since there weren’t any that they would cancel that overflow opportunity. So, this was a major, major defeat for the campaign.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that whether the TikTok activism worked or not, the campaign couldn’t get people to a rally, and that’s a huge problem for the campaign moving forward with another rally in COVID-19-ravaged Arizona. Naftali explained that it has become clear that the campaign can’t get their people out because they lack enthusiasm and they are fearful of catching the coronavirus.

“So, there are two kinds of forms of denial that I think the campaign is in,” Naftali continued. “One is about the enthusiasm at the moment for the president, and two, it’s about fear of COVID.”

Washington Post editor David Swerdlick said that Trump is in a difficult situation because he’s gone so far right and outside of the mainstream that he has nowhere else to go without losing his supporters or losing whatever credibility he has left.

“So, last night we saw him out there, a little rusty, doing his greatest hits: Kung-Flu, in the recent weeks he’s been all over the map on that NFL issue, making wild claims about what he’s done for Black America,” he said. “I think the speech was just lackluster. As Tim said, it was a flop. I expect polls to tighten up before we hit November. This is still anybody’s race, but President Trump and his campaign team realized that their play really is continuing to divide, because the president’s behavior has been so consistently divisive and at times racist over the course of the last 3 1/2 years, that he just is not seen as a sort of credible interlocketer on race. He’s not an honest broker on race. And so he doesn’t have that avenue to pivot to, and now it’s about trying to turn out core supporters. You know, the one remark about they’re trying to do away with our heritage? I spent a few minutes last night thinking, who does the ‘our’ refer to? Last night he did not help himself.”

CNN host Boris Sanchez noted that Trump spent roughly 40 seconds talking about the victims of the coronavirus and about ten minutes talking about walking down the ramp at West Point’s graduation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s lost his mojo, at least for the moment,” said Naftali. “One of the things he was in 2016 was the shock and awe candidate, and now he’s pathetic. He’s trying to explain something that went wrong at West Point. The second issue is, you never make a joke about death. You never tongue-in-cheek about death. The way in which he talked about coronavirus is a reminder he still doesn’t take it seriously and is afraid of its political effects on its future.”

Swerdlick noted that one thing that caught him was that there was no discussion of conservative policies in a speech from a GOP president.

“No talk about not relying too much on government, no optimism, no stoicism, just this amalgamation of grievance and division that is his formula, and again that he stuck with,” Swerdlick said. “He has taken his party in a particular direction, and hat’s a departure from his Republican predecessors.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the conversation below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here’s why no matter what Trump does in the Bolton book case — he’ll lose: investigative reporter

Published

54 mins ago

on

June 21, 2020

By

During an appearance Sunday with CNN's Jake Tapper, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro claimed that John Bolton was going to jail. But don't be so sure about that.

President Donald Trump and his team are saying that the new book from the former national security adviser is "all lies." The Trump team then claimed that the "lies" were classified, which caused many to question both claims. Something can't be "classified" if it's a lie, or it never happened. So, which is it?

It puts Trump in an awkward position. If he admits that the things outlined happened in Bolton's book, and thus must be classified, Trump runs the risk of confirming Bolton's book is true. It's only if Trump's lawyers can prove Bolton's book is real that he could feasibly win a civil lawsuit to give the profits to the U.S. Treasury. It's also the only solution for Trump to get Bolton behind bars if the Justice Department wants to charge him criminally for revealing classified information.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Al Franken mocks Trump for having lower turnout in Tulsa than John Tesh and these others

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 21, 2020

By

Former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) couldn't help but chuckle at President Donald Trump's low turnout at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday. But Franken took it a step further, investigating the crowd count for concerts at the BOK Center in 2019 before COVID-19.

According to Franken, pianist and composer John Tesh scored a much larger crowd to hear his easy-listening sounds over the president's rants.

He also cited the 1960s and 70s doo-wop group Sha Na Na, The Pips (but without Gladys Knight), Canadian hard rock band Loverboy and The West Virginia Touring Company of La Traviata, a three-act Opera in Italian from 1853 by Giuseppe Verdi.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Oklahoma’s Republican governor busted on camera yawning at Trump’s rambling speech

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 21, 2020

By

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-OK) desperately wants to be one of President Donald Trump's friends. He helped pave the way to bringing the president into a state where they were experiencing record-level COVID-19 outbreaks. But when the moment came, it seems Stitt found the president a little dull.

Stitt was captured on camera yawning at Trump's speech at the Saturday Tulsa rally to a half-empty crowd.

https://twitter.com/King_Of_Shade/status/1274561267936702466

Stitt wasn't alone, at least two other Trump fans were captured on camera at just the moment they expressed their boredom. One woman directly above the president's right shoulder let out a big yawn before looking around at what else might be happening in the arena other than the president.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image