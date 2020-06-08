‘People were dying, you idiot’: Trump shredded for boasting about low crime rates — after forgetting about COVID-19 lockdowns

President Donald Trump championed himself for a huge victory of reducing crime to one of its lowest levels in history in a Monday tweet.

This year has seen the lowest crime numbers in our Country’s recorded history, and now the Radical Left Democrats want to Defund and Abandon our Police. Sorry, I want LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

It was a conclusion that many questioned since the United States has been shut down for almost the entirety of 2020. It was compared to taking credit for there not being any school shootings in 2020, since schools have been closed for much of the 2020 school year.

The same can be said for a reduction in car crashes, which has seen such a significant decline that auto insurance companies are returning money to some customers. Trump is not responsible for the reduction in car crashes either.

You can see the fact-checks in the tweets below:

But lots of deaths, for some reason. — Kevin C. McGee (@bankrlawimp) June 8, 2020

Joe Biden has no interest in defunding the Police. In fact he proposes that we give them $300 million more. He just believes we need to train our officers in de-escalation and criminology. — Black Lives Matter (@HKrassenstein) June 8, 2020

Dude everybody had to stay indoors for months and that may have had some effect on whether they were out robbing or if houses were empty and easy to rob, plus no-one was out on the street for street crime to happen, and… dunno, just think about it. — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) June 8, 2020

We’ve been locked in our homes for three months because you’re an incompetent moron. What am I going to do? Rob my own liquor cabinet? — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) June 8, 2020

The entire nation was under lockdown for almost three months because of your failure to prepare for a pandemic. That is why crime is down. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) June 8, 2020

Duh, crime was down cuz everyone was home knucklehead. Remember Covid19? — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) June 8, 2020

🤔 Well, just, HUH!

Sooo, if you LOCK UP the entire nation preemptively, crime rate drops, so less people need to be LOCKED UP. Maybe we really aren't giving Wile E. Coyote enough credit for his BRILLIANCE of falling off cliffs and blowing himself up? Is THAT what you're saying? pic.twitter.com/CEWot02nb1 — John Dodge (@Sanityreturn2us) June 8, 2020

Whiny, weak, needy, hiding, scared of women, and terrified of more powerful men: Trump is one of the least strong, least adult people in public life. I am at a loss about why his base still sees him as “manly”. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) June 8, 2020

That's because people spent most of the year indoors because of the Covid virus you failed to protect us from, not because of the great job police were doing. You really are stupid! — Barney's Nose (@BarneysNose) June 8, 2020

Folks were too busy trying to stay alive from the #RepublicanVirus — Molly Fritz (@IAmTheStorm2) June 8, 2020

Is this your way of telling us that you, sir, created this novel #coronavirus ? — Julie Kanter (@jkw4444) June 8, 2020