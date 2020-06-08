Quantcast
‘People were dying, you idiot’: Trump shredded for boasting about low crime rates — after forgetting about COVID-19 lockdowns

President Donald Trump championed himself for a huge victory of reducing crime to one of its lowest levels in history in a Monday tweet.

It was a conclusion that many questioned since the United States has been shut down for almost the entirety of 2020. It was compared to taking credit for there not being any school shootings in 2020, since schools have been closed for much of the 2020 school year.

The same can be said for a reduction in car crashes, which has seen such a significant decline that auto insurance companies are returning money to some customers. Trump is not responsible for the reduction in car crashes either.

You can see the fact-checks in the tweets below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
