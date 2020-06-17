People who feel wealthy are more likely to think their political views are objectively true: study
People of higher status are more likely to think that those who disagree with them are stupid or biased — even when their high status is the result of a random process. That’s the main finding from new research published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin.The findings could help explain why wealthier individuals tend to be more politically engaged than the less wealthy.“We were initially interested in this topic because we wanted to try to make sense of two observations we had: (1) economic inequality has been rising to historically high levels, and (2) political discourse is becomi…
CNN
‘They believe in the power of their guns’: CNN reporter exposes right-wing movement preparing for ‘civil war’
CNN investigative correspondent Drew Griffin on Wednesday took the lid off the so-called "Boogaloo" movement that is showing up to Black Lives Matter protests heavily armed.
During a segment about Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo, a self-identified member of the Boogaloo movement who was charged this week with both murder and attempted murder, Griffin explained what he's learned from speaking with other members of the movement.
"I've talked to some of these guys, they're very hard to pin down on what their actual beliefs are, other than they very much believe in the power of their guns, their loaded firearms," he explained. "They are calling for civil unrest, a civil war, or they're preparing for one, it's just unclear against whom."
Trump golf course seeks COVID-19 rent relief from Florida county
One of President Donald Trump’s Florida golf clubs has applied for rent relief from Palm Beach County.
The finance director for Trump International Golf Club complained that the coronavirus pandemic and the county's shutdown order had a "significant impact" on the private club's income, and asked for a deferment on the $88,338 monthly rent it pays to lease public land, reported the Palm Beach Post.
The county and its Department of Airports, which hold the leases on Trump’s golf club on airport property, have not taken action on the June 5 request, and the club has paid rent through June.
Mike Pence busted by CNN for spreading COVID-19 misinformation as cases surge in multiple states
CNN on Wednesday called out Vice President Mike Pence for spreading misleading and even false information about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.
Host Alisyn Camerota started off by drawing attention to an editorial that Pence wrote for the Wall Street Journal in which he downplayed fears about the surging numbers of cases in states such as Florida, Texas, and Arizona.