Quantcast
Connect with us

Philly police captain demands journalist stop filming white crowd defending Columbus statue: ‘You’re aggravating the situation’

Published

1 min ago

on

Philadelphia First Police District Captain Louis Campione demanded a journalist stop filming an armed group defending a Columbus statue.

A journalist from the nonprofit media organization Unicorn Riot documented the scene at Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some of Unicorn Riot’s pictures from the scene:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

#TrumpIsNotWell is top trending topic on Twitter after the president struggled with simple tasks on Saturday

Published

48 mins ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's physical and mental health were the top trending topic in the United States on the president's favorite social media platform on Saturday.

Two clips of video from his West Point commencement address went viral on Saturday.

The first clip shows Trump struggling to lift a glass of water to his lips, with his left hand having to help his right hand to take a sip.

Trump still hasn't totally figured out how to drink water pic.twitter.com/IO8CDXmD9i

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Texan linked to Boogaloo movement latest example of DOJ undermining Bill Barr’s claims about Antifa

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr have sought to blame Antifa, which is short for anti-fascists, as a domestic terrorist group responsible for violence at protests against police violence.

On Tuesday, an investigation by Reuters failed to find evidence to back up their claim.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘The GOP is in a lot of trouble in a lot of places’: Analysis of new Iowa poll is bad news for Republicans

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

The Republican Party could be facing "soft" support in the midwest according to a new poll of voters in Iowa that is considered the "gold standard" for polling in the state.

"Fresh off a four-way primary race that drew millions in outside spending, Democrat Theresa Greenfield leads Republican Sen. Joni Ernst by 3 percentage points in Iowa’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race, a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows," the newspaper reported Saturday. "According to the poll, 46% of likely voters say they would back Greenfield if the election were held today, and 43% say they would back Ernst."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image