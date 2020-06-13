Philly police captain demands journalist stop filming white crowd defending Columbus statue: ‘You’re aggravating the situation’
Philadelphia First Police District Captain Louis Campione demanded a journalist stop filming an armed group defending a Columbus statue.
A journalist from the nonprofit media organization Unicorn Riot documented the scene at Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia.
We are no longer able to document the ongoing, escalating Marconi Plaza South Philadelphia vigilante incident after @PhillyPolice ordered us to leave or be arrested. We were told we no longer had the right to document this event. pic.twitter.com/U6kRm7owXl
— Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) June 14, 2020
Here are some of Unicorn Riot’s pictures from the scene:
This man in first photo is who initiated the group assault on our reporter – he noticed he was being filmed and instantly bee-lined for us to demand we stop filming him. As he left, police passively watched him strike our reporter’s bike with a metal bat. pic.twitter.com/lVtBQpKYTA
— Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) June 14, 2020
About 100 almost exclusively white vigilantes our by Columbus Statue at Marconi Plaza in Sourh Philly. When police arrived after we were assaulted, one cop accused us of instigating the crowd. pic.twitter.com/8hhFtQAwko
— Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) June 14, 2020
This man by the Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza is armed with some kind of rifle pic.twitter.com/S4NlqC1uTU
— Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) June 14, 2020
More agitated white men with bats and sticks are continuing to arrive at Marconi Plaza outside the Columbus statue. Philly Police faced some backlash recently after they appeared to tolerate and endorse similar activity in Fishtown on the north end of the city recently. pic.twitter.com/MSVmk7yL6Z
— Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) June 14, 2020
Most of the all-white crowd at Marconi Plaza now seems mostly interested in confronting our lone reporter on the scene. Many invitations have been given to engage in hand-to-hand combat. As journalists we are obliged to decline! pic.twitter.com/bgl0jEK7Ze
— Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) June 14, 2020