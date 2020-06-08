‘Phoenix is burning’: Inferno hits downtown Phoenix
Images shared on social media show a huge fire in downtown Phoenix, Arizona.
Here are some of the images of the scene:
https://twitter.com/unitedphxffs/status/1269868765249802245
Took these quick shots of a Massive fire in Downtown Phoenix right now. Hope everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/7MwpKjPkAm
— Luis DC (@luisdcolato) June 8, 2020
Big fire tonight in Downtown Phoenix at Grant & 7th Ave.
📸: Leland Gebhardt #azfamily pic.twitter.com/VXpwz2Hxwr
— Kim Quintero (@KimQuintero) June 8, 2020
As if 2020 couldn’t get any more chaotic, my neighbor woke me up to come outside because downtown Phoenix is on fire pic.twitter.com/P0rMNtepAH
— Jen Kruse (@Jen_a_fir) June 8, 2020
Huge fire in Downtown Phoenix pic.twitter.com/m2SMDc4ES3
— Chantz Gillespie (@chantzgillespie) June 8, 2020
Major fire in downtown Phoenix. Stay safe , praying everyone is ok . pic.twitter.com/iFbgJpJF5M
— tylonwilson (@therealtywilson) June 8, 2020
Downtown Phoenix on fire!! pic.twitter.com/C3zRl1MTeu
— Yams (@Itsnotyami_) June 8, 2020
Downtown Phoenix Fire had the smoke swirling around like a tornado pic.twitter.com/zFceRT0LWm
— sinntheeuh (@cnthia10) June 8, 2020
Phoenix is Burning #downtownphoenix pic.twitter.com/AE6HnARS0X
— Jose Zacarias (@j_josez) June 8, 2020