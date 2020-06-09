‘Pointer Sisters’ founding member Bonnie dead at 69
Bonnie Pointer, one of the four original members of The Pointer Sisters sibling musical group, has died at the age of 69, a statement on the group’s website said Monday.
The sisters — Bonnie, Anita, Ruth and the late June — began singing in their father’s church in Oakland, California, and rose to fame in the 1970s.
Their songs included hits such as “I’m So Excited” and “Jump (For My Love).”
The quartet won the first of three Grammy Musical Awards for their 1975 hit song “Fairytale.”
The song, co-written by Bonnie and her sister Anita, won in the Best Country Duo or Group category and was later recorded by Elvis Presley.
Bonnie Pointer left the group in the mid-1970s for a Motown solo career, and her biggest solo was the 1978 hit “Heaven Must Have Sent You.”
“Because of Bonnie’s talent, drive and determination the multi-Grammy winning Pointer Sisters exist and have had the great fortune of spending two decades at the top of the charts and close to 50 years performing to sold out audiences around the world,” the group statement read.
“Our family is devastated,” Anita Pointer told CNN in a statement. “On behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”
2020 Election
All the president’s garbagemen: Has Trump finally lit a dumpster fire his enablers can’t put out?
Since the beginning, my rule for observing the consequences of Trump's decisions has been: Trump always makes things worse for Trump. No matter what, Trump invariably makes the wrong choices for his presidency and for the nation, damaging his own status as much as he's damaging institutions, norms, the rule of law and, generally, the rest of us. Consequently, Fox News, AM talk radio, Russian trolls and scores of Red Hat fanboys are tasked with desperately covering for his total inability to handle the gig.
US prosecutors say Prince Andrew not cooperating in Epstein probe
U.S. prosecutors accused Britain's Prince Andrew on Monday of evading their efforts to question him over his contacts with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, but lawyers for the prince accused them of seeking publicity rather than his help.
U.S. investigators want to interview Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, about his friendship with Epstein - who was awaiting trial on charges of trafficking minors when he died last August in a New York City federal prison - as part of their inquiry into possible co-conspirators.
Iran to execute spy convicted of helping US kill Qassem Suleimani
An Iranian national convicted of spying for the US and Israel by helping target top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani will be executed, Iran's judiciary said on Tuesday.
Mahmoud Mousavi Majd was convicted of spying on Iran's armed forces, which led to the killing of Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, in a US drone strike in Iraq.
Mahmoud Mousavi Majd was convicted of spying on Iran's armed forces "especially the Quds Force and on the whereabouts and movements of martyr General Qassem Soleimani" for large sums of money from both Israel's Mossad and the CIA, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili told a televised news conference.