Police charge man with ‘disturbance’ for wearing blackface to George Floyd demonstration
A white man has reportedly been charged with creating a disturbance after showed up wearing blackface at a demonstration to honor George Floyd.
The incident was said to have occurred at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto over the weekend.
CTV reporter Lucas Meyer posted a video clip of the man being confronted by protesters before a police officer steps in to break up the disturbance.
Watch the video clip below.
UPDATE: #Toronto Police say the man who dressed up in #blackface this weekend at Nathan Phillips Square ahead of this weekend’s anti-Black racism rally has been charged with Causing a Disturbance. Unclear if he will face more charges, more to come.
— Lucas Meyer (@meyer_lucas) June 9, 2020
Korean man beaten on California bus by passengers fearing ‘the Chinese virus’: report
A man of Korean ethnicity was reportedly beaten while riding a bus in Rialto, California.
The man's granddaughter revealed the incident in a post on Twitter, which included a photo of a man who had been badly beaten.
"My grandpa was just beat on the bus because he’s Korean [because] they didn’t want 'the Chinese virus' Trump started calling it the Chinese virus and everyone started going after Asians," she wrote. "Until you’re beaten because of your skin color you don’t have a say."
The granddaughter later reported that her grandfather is at home recovering. She said police are trying to find the people responsible for the beating.
White landlord evicts black business owners after he sees them peacefully protesting on the news
A white landlord in Iowa has reportedly evicted a group of black business owners after he saw their employees supporting Black Lives Matter on the news.
"We got kicked out from our business office space by our landlord cuz he saw us on the news peacefully protesting," Stylent CEO Jeremiah Johnson revealed on Twitter. "Violating our 1st amendment rights and the lease. Please share this video! When other people protest for haircuts, it’s great! But when I protest peaceful it’s bad!!"
We got kicked out from our business office space by our landlord cuz he saw us on the news peacefully protesting.Violating our 1st amendment rights and the lease. Please share this video! When other people protest for haircuts, it’s great! But when I protest peaceful it’s bad!! pic.twitter.com/PuGkC3QMmA
Tom Cotton claims he ‘far exceeded’ New York Times standards with op-ed to use troops on protesters
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Sunday defended his New York Times op-ed calling for military force to be used against protesters.
In a column for the Times last week titled "Send In the Troops," Cotton said that the federal government should display "an overwhelming show of force to disperse, detain and ultimately deter lawbreakers."
The paper later apologized for running the op-ed, noting that "the essay fell short of our standards and should not have been published."
While speaking to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Cotton lashed out at the Times.