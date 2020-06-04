Police seek public help identifying white man caught on tape attacking protesters

Police in Maryland are requestion help identifying an assault-suspect who was caught on tape in a shocking incident near Washington, DC.

“he Maryland-National Capital Park Police are searching for a man wanted in an alleged assault that happened on the Capital Crescent Trail in Montgomery County on June 1,” ABC-7 reported Thursday. “ABC7 is in touch with the group of people who posted video of the assault on social media (watch above). They say they were putting up flyers (photo of the flyers below) promoting justice for George Floyd near Dalecarlia Tunnel in Bethesda at the time.”

Correction, the incident occurred yesterday morning, 6/1/2020. — Park Police MC (@ParkPolice) June 2, 2020

The Maryland attorney general is also seeking the man.

If anyone can identify this man, please let me know (410-576-6300) and contact Montgomery County States Attorney John McCarthy. https://t.co/Y2pO51MHJD — Brian Frosh (@BrianFrosh) June 4, 2020

