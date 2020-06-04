Quantcast
Connect with us

Police seek public help identifying white man caught on tape attacking protesters

Published

27 mins ago

on

Police in Maryland are requestion help identifying an assault-suspect who was caught on tape in a shocking incident near Washington, DC.

“he Maryland-National Capital Park Police are searching for a man wanted in an alleged assault that happened on the Capital Crescent Trail in Montgomery County on June 1,” ABC-7 reported Thursday. “ABC7 is in touch with the group of people who posted video of the assault on social media (watch above). They say they were putting up flyers (photo of the flyers below) promoting justice for George Floyd near Dalecarlia Tunnel in Bethesda at the time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maryland attorney general is also seeking the man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump posts open letter from his former lawyer blasting James Mattis for standing with ‘Democrat hacks’

Published

1 min ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

On Thursday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to post a letter written by his former Russia investigation lawyer, John Dowd, attacking ex-Defense Secretary James Mattis for his condemnation of the president's leadership.

"Jim: I slept on your statement and woke up appalled and upset. You lost me," wrote Dowd. "Never dreamed you would let a bunch of hack politicians use your good name and reputation — earned with the blood and guts of young Marines."

Dowd went on to call the George Floyd protesters "terrorists using idle hate filled students to burn and destroy," and demanded to know why Mattis said nothing when President Barack Obama "divided this country" and "abandoned our black brothers and sisters."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump was asked how to restore black Americans’ trust in police — but he could only talk about himself

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Donald Trump is not an ideas man. This has been a defining feature of his presidency. He’s not a learned policy wonk, understanding the complex nuances of law and governance. He is, at his core, just a former game show host and a con man.

Never is this more clear than when reporters ask him about public policy problems he’s not prepared for. (Of course, even on topics where Trump should be prepared, like health care, he struggles to put together a coherent thought.)

This happens even with friendly outlets. On Wednesday, Trump appeared with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on his radio show. And in an exchange flagged by CNN’s Daniel Dale, Kilmeade asked a surprisingly decent and provocative question.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Arrest records and officials contradict Trump’s claim that he only went to bunker for ‘inspection’

Published

22 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump attempted to edit real like an episode of "The Apprentice" by claiming that he was only in the White House bunker amid protests over the death of George Floyd in order to "inspect it."

But sources told The Washington Post that the president and his family were rushed to the underground bunker after a group of protesters breached White House barriers, and arrest records also back up those claims.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image