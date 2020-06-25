Quantcast
Connect with us

Pro-Trump, anti-Trump boaters planning epic clash on the largest lake in New Jersey

Published

2 hours ago

on

Supporters of President Donald Trump are planning to turn Lake Hopatcong into a floating Trump rally on Saturday, one day after Trump’s arrival in New Jersey.But, the “boat parade” of vessels tricked out in Trump flags, organized by the Sussex County Republican Party, is prompting a simultaneous protest against it, dubbed, “No hate on our lake.”Protesters will “ride alongside the Trump supporters and demonstrate that our community doesn’t stand for hate,” according to an event flier.V. Matthew Steinbaum, a protest organizer, said those without boats will stand on the River Styx Bridge starting…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Congress may pass another stimulus bill. Here’s what that means for you

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

With unemployment continuing to rise, President Donald Trump told a reporter at the White House that he plans on supporting another stimulus bill.
Continue Reading

Facebook

‘This bill should immediately pass’: Applause for new US legislation to ban facial recognition technology

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

"No one should have to fear the government tracking and identifying their face wherever they go."

In a move cheered by civil liberties advocates, a quartet of progressives in Congress announced on Thursday they will introduce sweeping legislation to effectively ban government use of facial recognition and other biometric technology nationwide, citing threats to privacy rights and the well established flaws of such tools.

"This bill would boldly affirm the civil liberties of every person in this country and protect their right to live free of unjust and discriminatory surveillance by government and law enforcement."—Rep. Ayanna Pressley

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Bunker Boy’ Trump still believes he can win in 2020 using his old school J. Edgar Hoover tricks

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Donald Trump is convinced he's the second coming of Richard Nixon. We'll leave aside the psychoanalysis of why someone might be so eager to present himself as heir to one of the greatest villains in American history, but Trump hasn't been subtle about his belief that he can replicate Nixon's 1968 electoral victory by triggering the same animus against civil rights activists and leftist protesters that Nixon successfully exploited back then, but with even less subtlety. (And Nixon wasn't exactly subtle.) Trump even routinely echoes the "law and order" language of the Nixon campaign, even while gleefully flaunting his own criminality and corruption, lest there be any doubt that "law and order" is simply coded language for racism and reactionary impulses.
Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image