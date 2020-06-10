Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Propaganda pusher’ Kayleigh McEnany criticized for ‘mindless’ defense of Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

When President Donald Trump says or writes something offensive, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany can usually be counted on to defend it — which is exactly what she did when, on June 10, McEnany appeared on the Fox News morning program, “Fox and Friends,” and joined Trump in defaming Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old activist who was hospitalized after being slammed to the ground by police in Buffalo during a “Justice for George Floyd” protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, June 9 on Twitter, Trump described Gugino as an “Antifa provocateur” — despite having zero evidence that Gugino had any connection to the Antifa movement. And McEnany, defending Trump’s tweet, said of Gugino, “This individual has some very questionable tweets, some profanity-laden tweets about police officers. Of course, no on condones any sort of violence. We need the appropriate amount of force used in any interaction, but there are a lot of questions in that case.”

McEnany’s defense of Buffalo police and Trump’s smear of Gugino has become a hot topic on Twitter. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins posted, “McEnany is the first official to defend Trump amplifying a conspiracy by saying the questions he raised were legitimate. Republicans largely avoided it, White House aides said privately it was unhelpful & cringeworthy, and the chief of staff didn’t comment while on the Hill.”

ADVERTISEMENT

@FT1965 posted, “Trump has government experts at his command and relies on fringe conspiracy networks and social media??” The “conspiracy network” @FT1965 was referring to was One America News, a right-wing cable news outlet that Trump referenced in his smear of Gugino.

@Timrsilver posted, “Let’s be honest. @PressSec went on Fox to give talking points to Republicans. Get ready to hear all of them echo the ‘he was raising valid questions’ argument for the rest of the week.” And @JeremyPond wrote, “McEnany is the definition of an ass clown. Perfect addition to the long line of liars who have held that position.”

ADVERTISEMENT

@BohdiBohdi tweeted, “It’s remarkable that #ANTIFA has managed to create an army of old people who can dive to the sidewalk and bleed from the head, just to make the police look more brutal than they really are.”

@WeareUS67539571 said of McEnany, “This is so dangerous.  This administration is DANGEROUS” — while @RoseSer38526924 asserted, “Someone should sue her for slander.” And @George3May noted that Trump defamed Gugino “on the day George Floyd was buried. Calculated and shameful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter user @marlermedia wrote, “Kayleigh will transition into host of the Trump pageant machine once her White House gig is up. That will be one of her few options after selling her soul for 9 months of access.”

@RobertPDean1 said of McEnany, “Does she think the police officers were in the conspiracy to create the picture, or did the 75 year old man trick them? How does she think this conspiracy worked? Have her explain.”

According to Twitter user @EricScott360, “Trump doesn’t realize yet that these same Republicans that enable him, and prop him up will eventually turn on him to save their own jobs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal resident James Warne, @jwarne007, asserted that McEnany is the essence of an unquestioning Trump loyalist, posting, “She’ll defend anything. She’s one of the most dangerous individuals in the administration today. The ease at which the lies and gaslighting leave her lips is astounding. Her predecessors were kindergarten compared to her PHD.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: White man spews the N-word at Black officers because he’s upset about George Floyd’s killing

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

In a video circulating online, a man can be seen hurling racist insults at two African American police officers in Washington D.C., NBC Washington reports.

The man, who is white, is seen in the video walking up to the officers and accusing them of killing someone.

"Who?" one of the officers asks.

"George Floyd," the man responds.

When the officer points out that Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, the man responds that "the culture of cops killed this guy and as a result the whole city's shut down because of you people," before launching into a tirade of expletives and racial slurs.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Christopher Columbus was a genocidal maniac — AND a bumbling idiot

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

Editor's note: This story originally ran in 2015

Communities across America are beginning to embrace Indigenous People's Day. Is this an example of political correctness run amok, as conservatives tend to see it? Or, are liberals right in arguing that it's an important acknowledgement that beneath the foundation of our vaunted Western values lie the scorched remains of millions of native Americans?

Allow me to offer a Third Way.

It's true that by modern standards, Christopher Columbus was clearly a genocidal maniac, although his brutality toward indigenous people wasn't all that exceptional in the context of early European colonialism.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

This is the real reason Jeb Bush’s son just endorsed Trump: columnist

Published

52 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

Speaking to the Dallas Morning News on Tuesday, George P. Bush, son of former Florida Governor and onetime GOP presidential candidate Jeb Bush, said that "President Trump is the only thing standing between America and socialism," adding that he plans to vote for Trump in November.

CNN columnist Chris Cillizza says that's "big news" because Bushes are known to dislike Trump.

"Jeb Bush announced in May 2016 that he would not vote for Trump in the general election after he lost to Trump in the 2016 primary -- in which the billionaire repeatedly mocked the former governor as 'low energy,'" Cillizza writes. And in a 2019 interview with CNN's David Axelrod, Jeb encouraged a primary challenge to Trump. "To have a conversation about what it is to be a conservative I think is important," he said.

Continue Reading
 
 