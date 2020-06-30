Propeller wounds likely caused death of young, endangered whale found off Jersey Shore
Officials on Monday said the critically endangered whale that was discovered off the coast of Monmouth County likely died from wounds it suffered in a collision with a vessel.The carcass of the male whale calf was spotted floating off Monmouth Beach around noon Friday after it was first seen a couple miles south in the water near Long Branch a day earlier, according to officials.Though officials initially suspected a boat collision was to blame, a necropsy confirmed the likely cause of death. Preliminary findings from the procedure revealed signs of at least separate vessel collisions, accordi…
Kansas City mayor told in text message he ‘should swing from a tree’ after issuing mask order
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s mayor was sent text messages calling him a racial slur and saying he “should swing from a tree” because of his order requiring face coverings to be worn in public.
Quinton Lucas shared a screenshot of the text messages and more in Twitter posts Monday, the same day his mask order took effect.In the first post, Lucas said a photo of him posing at a radio station was manipulated and circulated on social media to make it appear he was holding an anti-police T-shirt.“Social media and photo shop are always fascinating,” Lucas wrote on Twitter. “To the many texting me... (more…)
Louisville will investigate mayor for actions around Breonna Taylor’s killing
The three Louisville police officers involved in the killing of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in March have yet to face any criminal charges for their actions but, on Monday, Louisville Metro Council’s government oversight committee announced an investigation of another public figure closely involved in the events surrounding Taylor’s killing: Mayor Greg Fischer.The committee plans to investigate the decisions made by Fischer and members of his administration leading up to and following the death of Taylor, who was shot and killed by a trio of officers when they served a warrant at her apartment.... (more…)