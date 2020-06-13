Quantcast
Connect with us

Protester and MSNBC reporter clash on live TV over whether protests are just ‘a street festival’

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Vaughn Hillyard was scolded by a protester on live TV while reporting from the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle on Saturday

CHAZ is a roughly six-block area in Seattle that has been declared a police-free zone.

Hillyard was wrapping an interview with protesters and was preparing to hand coverage back to anchor Joshua Johnson when he said something that infuriated protesters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think we have to throw it so Joshua. You know, this is a part of the conversation, Joshua, that we heard in the streets, the extent to which it has been peaceful since Monday, after more than a week of clashes between the demonstrators and the police. Now you see essentially — almost like a street festival-type atmosphere, a street festival-type atmosphere –” Hillyard said, before being interrupted by a protester shouting, “No.”

“With a very intentional purpose,” Hillyard tried to finish.

“It is not a street festival,” a male protester said.

“Do not say that. Shame on you for saying that,” the protester said. “Learn right now, it is not a street festival.”

At that point, a female protester added her thoughts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do you know what our voices sound like from tear gas police attacked us with?” she asked. “You have to understand some traumatizing things happened here. All of us are suffering from PTSD in our own country, from our own country.”

Johnson, the MSNBC anchor, chimed in.

“We do have to keep going and I want to just let him know we’ll talk about this future of defunding the police but let him know we hear him loud and clear — this is not a festival, this is a social movement,” Johnson said. “But Vaughn, thank you for giving him room to speak his mind.”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ohio GOP lawmakers slammed by major Columbus newspaper for ‘steady stream of cluelessness’ on race

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

On Saturday, the editorial board for The Columbus Dispatch published a scathing indictment of the the state's Republican lawmakers, blasting them for a "steady stream of cluelessness" on racial sensitivity.

"The latest embarrassment comes courtesy of Sen. Steve Huffman of Tipp City, who suggested, by way of asking a question, that “the colored population do not wash their hands as well as other groups," wrote the board. "Huffman has no excuse for being so naïve; professionally, he is an emergency room physician. Absent a strong moral compass, his medical training should have taught him that people in poverty struggle to achieve good health that others take for granted, making them more susceptible to illness and death from COVID-19."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The 24-year-old mystery of whether a Martian meteorite harbored microbial life is still unsolved

Published

51 mins ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

In the late winter of 1995, two middle-aged NASA scientists, David McKay and Everett Gibson, happened upon something peculiar in their Houston laboratory. They were using a scanning electron microscope to look at a sample of rock which allowed them to zoom in at over 100,000 times magnification. They were, in effect, flying over an alien landscape at an atomic level, searching out structures which were a hundred times narrower than a human hair.This excerpt, adapted from "The Search for Life On Mars" by Elizabeth Howell and Nicholas Booth, first appeared on Salon.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s re-election odds tumble as number of female voters fleeing him takes a huge jump: polling analyst

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

According to polling analyst Harry Enten, Donald Trump's chances of being re-elected in November are growing worse every day as women increasingly say they won't vote for him.

Writing for CNN, Enten said the president is on the verge of losing the female vote by a "historic margin."

After reviewing polling over the last 70 years, the pollster wrote, "[Joe] Biden is leading among female registered voters by 59% to 35%, a 25-point margin when the numbers aren't rounded. That's a significant increase from his 19-point advantage earlier this year and the 14-point lead Hillary Clinton had in the final 2016 preelection polls of registered voters. Clinton had a 13-point edge with likely female voters."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image