Protester dragged to death by FedEx truck in St. Louis

In the early morning after a night of protests in St. Louis this Saturday, a man was dragged to death by a FedEx truck driver after protesters tried to shut down a stretch of the Interstate 70 freeway, Fox46 reports.
“When he was screaming for help I was saying, ‘Oh my God.’ I tried to grab his hand but it was impossible,” said activist Jared Arms.
Arms captured the incident on video, which is apparently too graphic for news outlets to share in its entirety. Another video reportedly shows packages being stolen from the truck. In the video, people can be seen hitting on the truck as it drives away.
FedEx released a statement addressing man’s death, saying that the company’s “hearts go out to all those who are grieving the events of this week.”
“We are deeply saddened to learn of a tragic situation involving a demonstrator in St. Louis and one of our vehicles,” the statement read. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family of the individual involved. There is no higher priority for FedEx than safety, and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time.”
Watch Fox46’s report on the story below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.