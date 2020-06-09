Protesters and ACLU sue Seattle, blame mayor and police chief for ‘unnecessary violence’ at demonstrations
SEATTLE — The city of Seattle has violated the constitutional rights of people at recent demonstrations against police brutality and racism by allowing Seattle Police Department officers to deploy “unnecessary violence” in controlling and suppressing crowds, says a lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday on behalf of Black Lives Matter activists, protesters and a journalist.The lawsuit alleges the city has deprived protesters and others of their First Amendment rights by using chemical agents such as tear gas and pepper spray, as well as projectiles such as flash-bang grenades and blast balls, …
Michigan officials sue dam owners for flood damage, repairs
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan officials filed suit Tuesday against Boyce Hydro Power in a bid to hold the Edenville Dam owners responsible for widespread flood damage in the Midland area and recoup the taxpayer money spent to address the breach.The lawsuit filed in Ingham County Circuit Court would ask the court to set enforceable deadlines for fixing the Edenville Dam on the Tobacco River side, said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who is suing on behalf of the state environmental and natural resource departments. She noted the Tobacco River side is “still showing many signs of weakness.”“W... (more…)
New York state moves toward making police disciplinary records public
ALBANY, N.Y. — As mass civil unrest over police brutality against African-Americans engulfs the nation, New York lawmakers in the Senate took action Tuesday by voting to repeal 50-A, a state law used by police departments to shield disciplinary records.The Democrat-led Senate approved the long-stalled reform of the statute — which is routinely used to keep the public from learning about police misconduct and disciplinary actions taken against officers — in response to protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black Minnesota man killed by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck.“... (more…)
‘He’s failing in so many dimensions’: A surprising number of Republicans and conservatives turn on Trump
Over the past week the nation has seen a surprising number of Republicans, conservatives, and Trump appointees start to stand up to President Donald Trump – including some who worked in his administration, and even some who still do.
It is a stunning snapshot for the president whose name has become synonymous with today’s GOP.
The list is long. A few examples:
General Jim Mattis (ret.), Trump’s former Secretary of DefenseSenator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT)President George W. BushGeneral Colin Powell (Ret.), former Secretary of StateGeneral John Kelly (ret.), Trump’s former Chief of Staff and former DHS SecretaryDefense Secretary Mark EsperJoint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley