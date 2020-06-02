Protesters in Lafayette Park hit with gas for second night in a row: report

On Tuesday, with just minutes before the D.C. curfew was scheduled to take effect, protesters gathered in Lafayette Park, piling up against the White House fence.

According to reporters, tear gas was released for the second night in a row — hitting some of the demonstrators.

It’s 25 minutes to curfew, and protestors are bracing for it. There’s an 8-foot fence around Lafayette Park. Most of the police are inside. Some DHS FPS are on Vermont Ave. Some DC Police are up on K. pic.twitter.com/CgOobT334H — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) June 2, 2020

It is unclear where it came from, but it’s presence is undeniable. — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) June 2, 2020

Protestors are shaking the fence at the Lafayette Square protest by the White House. Some demonstrators hit by tear gas. — Katie Simpson (@CBCKatie) June 2, 2020