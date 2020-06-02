Quantcast
Connect with us

Protesters in Lafayette Park hit with gas for second night in a row: report

Published

20 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, with just minutes before the D.C. curfew was scheduled to take effect, protesters gathered in Lafayette Park, piling up against the White House fence.

According to reporters, tear gas was released for the second night in a row — hitting some of the demonstrators.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign demands media ‘retract’ claim that protesters were tear gassed at the White House

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump's campaign released a statement demanding that media outlets "correct or retract" the reporting that protesters were tear gassed outside the White House.

The campaign cited claims from the U.S. Park Police that tear gas was not used, only smoke and pepper balls — which is still disputed by journalists who were on the scene.

The campaign further asserted that a stash of blunt objects was discovered in the vicinity of the protest, and therefore the protest could not be described as "peaceful" — even though reporters did not see any acts of violence from the crowd prompting the police and military to clear the area.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Protesters in Lafayette Park hit with gas for second night in a row: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

On Tuesday, with just minutes before the D.C. curfew was scheduled to take effect, protesters gathered in Lafayette Park, piling up against the White House fence.

According to reporters, tear gas was released for the second night in a row — hitting some of the demonstrators.

It’s 25 minutes to curfew, and protestors are bracing for it. There’s an 8-foot fence around Lafayette Park. Most of the police are inside. Some DHS FPS are on Vermont Ave. Some DC Police are up on K. pic.twitter.com/CgOobT334H

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Protesters march on mayor’s mansion in NYC as criticism grows against Bill de Blasio

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has been highly criticized for his response to the protests against police violence.

The mayor has been criticized by protesters and the press for violence inflicted by the New York Police Department.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly blasted the city's response.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1267835873405665282

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) also criticized the mayor, for not doing his job.

https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1267893962918035456

Here are some of the scenes of protesters marching on Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the mayor of NYC. Built in 1799, NYPD is trying to protect the building.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image