Protesters march on mayor’s mansion in NYC as criticism grows against Bill de Blasio

Published

17 mins ago

on

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has been highly criticized for his response to the protests against police violence.

The mayor has been criticized by protesters and the press for violence inflicted by the New York Police Department.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly blasted the city’s response.

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) also criticized the mayor, for not doing his job.

Here are some of the scenes of protesters marching on Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the mayor of NYC. Built in 1799, NYPD is trying to protect the building.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Protesters in Lafayette Park hit with gas for second night in a row: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

On Tuesday, with just minutes before the D.C. curfew was scheduled to take effect, protesters gathered in Lafayette Park, piling up against the White House fence.

According to reporters, tear gas was released for the second night in a row — hitting some of the demonstrators.

It’s 25 minutes to curfew, and protestors are bracing for it. There’s an 8-foot fence around Lafayette Park. Most of the police are inside. Some DHS FPS are on Vermont Ave. Some DC Police are up on K. pic.twitter.com/CgOobT334H

Protesters march on Gracie Mansion as criticism grows against NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Fox host rips Trump for ‘weakness’ after gas and rubber bullets were fired at protesters to clear way for photo-op

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

After police backed by the National Guard unleashed tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bang shells on peaceful protesters to clear the way for President Donald Trump to have his photo taken holding a Bible in front of historic St. John's Episcopal Church, Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized the commander in chief for being too lenient in stopping the "animals."
