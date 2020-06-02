Protesters march on mayor’s mansion in NYC as criticism grows against Bill de Blasio

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has been highly criticized for his response to the protests against police violence.

The mayor has been criticized by protesters and the press for violence inflicted by the New York Police Department.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly blasted the city’s response.

NYC, CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD. The lowlifes and losers are ripping you apart. Act fast! Don’t make the same horrible and deadly mistake you made with the Nursing Homes!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) also criticized the mayor, for not doing his job.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD “did not do their job last night" after widespread looting seized parts of New York City on Monday. Read the latest. https://t.co/EDvZfQLi0e pic.twitter.com/DeEJUSrkWT — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 2, 2020

Here are some of the scenes of protesters marching on Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the mayor of NYC. Built in 1799, NYPD is trying to protect the building.

Protestors have marched almost six miles from lower Manhattan to the Upper East Side, where people are kneeling close to Gracie Mansion pic.twitter.com/3qyUSZyZqQ — Adam Gabbatt (@adamgabbatt) June 2, 2020

Pulling up next to Carl Schurz Park and Gracie Mansion – Some protestors chanted “Fuck your curfew Bill de Blasio” pic.twitter.com/Uzea3afpnT — Olivia Bensimon (@OliviaBensimon) June 2, 2020

Large, peaceful protest near Gracie Mansion at York St. & 89th heading to First Avenue pic.twitter.com/adNDaTUNfc — Alex V. Mitchell (@AMitchReporting) June 2, 2020

Peaceful protests down York Ave just two blocks away from Gracie Mansion pic.twitter.com/qwhTA32UyG — Chris Campbell (@SoupInNYC27) June 2, 2020

Now the crowd seems to be over 10,000 and is making it possible along York Avenue to Gracie Mansion. No incidents of violence have been reported#visit https://t.co/KVjX5hQ4Bs 👈👈#NY #NYProtests #GeorgeFloyd #GeorgeFloydProtests #GeorgeFloydNY pic.twitter.com/VEhNVm8dHL — Breaking News Headlines Today (@BreakingNews_HT) June 2, 2020

