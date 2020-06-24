Quantcast
Psychopathic traits linked to non-compliance with social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic

Published

1 min ago

on

New research provides some initial evidence that certain antagonistic personality traits are associated with ignoring preventative measures meant to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.The study has been peer reviewed and accepted for publication in the journal Social Psychology and Personality Science. It is currently available on the PsyArXiv preprint website.“On March 31, 2020, Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the U.S. government’s Coronavirus Task Force, said, ‘There’s no magic bullet. There’s no magic vaccine or therapy. It’s just behaviors. Each of our behaviors, tran…

‘IRS is just making this up’: Legal experts slam Trump admin for demanding inmates return COVID-19 relief

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

After hundreds of thousands of dollars of coronavirus relief payments were sent to people in prisons across the U.S., the IRS is trying to get the money back, according to a report from KTLA5.

The IRS claims the money was sent mistakenly, even though legislation authorizing the payments doesn't specifically exclude prisoners. The IRS also hasn't detailed what legal authority gives it the right to reclaim the money. On the IRS website, it mentions the Social Security Act, which bars prisoners from receiving some types of old-age and survivor insurance benefit payments.

‘Real debasement’: Kayleigh McEnany slammed for message supporting Mike Flynn

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

It took President Donald Trump less than five minutes to applaud the 2-1 decision of the DC Court of Appeals, ordering a federal judge to grant the Dept. of Justice its motion to dismiss all charges against admitted liar Mike Flynn.

Less than an hour later, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted a message supporting Flynn.

That message is causing a great deal of upset and anger, especially as McEnany chose to include a U.S. flag icon next to the disgraced retired general's name.

Bill Barr called to resign by vast majority of law professors at his alma mater

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Faculty members at the George Washington University Law School are calling on one of their most famous alumnus to resign.

Law and Crime News reports that 80 percent of GWU Law School law professors and deans this week signed a letter demanding Barr's resignation, as well as encouraging lawmakers to investigate and censure him.

The faculty members said in the letter that Barr has "undermined the rule of law, damaged public confidence that the law applies equally and fairly to all persons, and demonstrated contempt for basic constitutional rights."

