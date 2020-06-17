‘Putin thinks he can play Trump like a fiddle’: Bolton says in new ABC interview

Former national security adviser sat down with ABC’s Martha Raddatz for an interview that will air Sunday, but clips of the interview are already being posted online.

In one piece, Bolton says that Russian President Vladimir Putin believes he can “play Trump like a fiddle.” He went on to call Putin “smart” and “tough,” and said that he doesn’t see President Donald Trump as “a serious adversary.”

When it comes to Trump as a businessman vs. Trump as a business dealmaker is far from creating an arms deal, said Bolton.

“Dealing with arms limitation treaties on strategic weapons, dealing in many, many other international security issues, are things far removed from his life experience,” said Bolton.

The comment has been one that many Democrats have used to criticize Trump for in the past, saying that his “dealmaking” skills haven’t delivered peace in the Middle East, a North Korea deal, a deal with Iran, or an end to Russian intrusion in the American elections. In fact, the only deals Trump has managed to garner during his presidency have been with either his own party or deals to fix problems that he created, like the trade war with China.

See the clip below:

