Racist cops, COVID-19 and unemployment are sending black Americans into ‘despair’: Charles Blow

The multiple crises hitting the United States at the moment are hitting the black community particularly hard, and New York Times columnist Charles Blow said on Monday that it’s sending people into deep despair.

While appearing on CNN, Blow said that the nationwide protests that have erupted in the wake of George Floyd’s killing last week were about much more than the death of just one man.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You add on top of that all the other conditions, which you spoke before, about this happening in the middle of a pandemic,” he said. “Everybody’s at home. 40 million people have filed for unemployment. They don’t know where their next check is coming from… The idea that [unemployment] is disproportionately affecting black people, that COVID is disproportionately affecting black people that, police brutality is disproportionately affecting black people, it’s all part of the despair.”

Blow went on to say that the problems in America were not just relegated to police — rather, he said, “the system fails black people on every level.”

Watch the video below.